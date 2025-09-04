Doctoral student in Chemistry
Örebro University and the School of Science and Technology are looking for a doctoral student for the doctoral programme in Chemistry, concluding with a licentiate degree.
Start date: Autumn 2025.
Project description
The doctoral position is based at the Man-Technology-Environment (MTM) Research Centre, recognized leader in environmental and health-related research. MTM conducts applied research on chemicals in the environment by using state of the art technology in a multidisciplinary team.
The overall goal of the project is to evaluate different remediation techniques for PFAS-contaminated sites in order to find the most effective, sustainable, and accessible technique, and prevent spread of PFAS into the environment. The objectives are to evaluate the effectiveness of different remediation techniques by themselves and in combination based on a comprehensive analysis of PFAS, both in laboratory- and pilot- scale efforts, and to apply a cost-benefit analysis on the tested remediation techniques.
The application is open to candidates from chemistry with a specialization in analytical or environmental chemistry. The studies will focus on the development of analytical techniques for an increased understanding of the removal or degradation of PFAS in soil by their analysis in soil, water and air applying both targeted and screening methods.
As a doctoral student, you will be supervised by at least two supervisors (a principal supervisor and assistant supervisors). The research studies will be part of an externally funded research project in close collaboration with external partners.
The programme and the doctoral studentship
The doctoral student will take part of a project funded by Tuffo (registration number 1.1-2208-0783). Tuffo is a research and innovation programme on contaminated sites. The Swedish Geotechnical Institute manages the programme.
The doctoral programme consists of courses and an independent research project that you will present in a licentiate thesis. The programme concludes with a licentiate degree and comprises 120 credits, which corresponds to two years of full-time study. The programme length may possibly be extended and conclude with a doctoral degree, if funding can be secured.
Our ambition is for your doctoral studies to be stimulating and purposeful throughout the programme until you have obtained your licentiate degree. A thorough introduction will therefore get you off to a good start and provide a solid foundation on which you can build your studies. As a doctoral student at Örebro University, you will be offered a specially tailored seminar series, covering matters ranging from doctoral programme rules and careers to support during the study period and networking.
The place on the programme is linked to a full-time doctoral studentship for the duration of the study programme, which corresponds to two years of full-time study. More information on doctoral studentships, part-time studies and part-time doctoral studentships can be found in the Regulations Handbook. The initial salary for a doctoral studentship is SEK 31,300 a month.
Entry requirements and selection
For admission to doctoral studies, applicants are required to meet both general entry requirements and specific entry requirements. In addition, applicants must be considered in other respects to have the ability required to benefit from the programme. For a full account of the entry requirements, refer to the admissions regulations as well as to annex 2 to the general syllabus for chemistry.
Applicants meet the specific entry requirements for doctoral studies in chemistry if the if they have received a passing grade on courses of at least 120 credits in chemistry, including an independent project at the advanced course level or on the second cycle, as well as at least a further 30 credits on the second cycle.
Information
For more information about the programme and the doctoral studentship, contact Ingrid Ericson Jogsten (project leader and Head of Natural Science unit, ingrid.ericson@oru.se
) and Felicia Fredriksson (project coordinator, felicia.fredriksson@oru.se
).
At Örebro University, we expect each member of staff to be open to development and change; take responsibility for their work and performance; demonstrate a keen interest in collaboration and contribute to development; as well as to show respect for others by adopting a constructive and professional approach.
Örebro University actively pursues equal opportunities and gender equality as well as a work environment characterised by openness, trust and respect. We value the qualities that diversity adds to our operations.
Application to the programme and for the doctoral studentship
The application is made online. Click the button "Apply" to begin the application procedure.
For the application to be complete, the following electronic documents must be included:
• CV
• Copies of the original certificate and official transcript for Bachelor's degree
• Copies of the original certificate and official transcript for Master's degree
• Independent project (degree project)
• Other relevant documents, course and degree certificates verifying eligibility
As a main rule, application documents and attachments are to be written in Swedish, Danish, Norwegian, or English. Certificates and documents in other languages verifying your qualifications and experience must be translated by an authorised translator to Swedish or English. A list of authorised translators can be obtained from Kammarkollegiet (the Legal, Financial and Administrative Services Agency), www.kammarkollegiet.se/engelska/start.
When you apply for admission, you automatically also apply for a doctoral studentship.
More information for applicants will be found on our career site: https://www.oru.se/english/career/available-positions/applicants-and-external-experts/
The application deadline is 2025-09-25. We look forward to receiving your application!
As we have already made our choices in terms of external collaboration partners and marketing efforts for this recruitment process, we decline any contact with recruitment agencies and advertisers.
