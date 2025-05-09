District Manager to Ecolab - Southern Sweden
Academic Work Sweden AB / Chefsjobb / Malmö Visa alla chefsjobb i Malmö
2025-05-09
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Malmö
, Lomma
, Lund
, Trelleborg
, Landskrona
eller i hela Sverige
Do you want to lead a strong team within a global company that creates cleaner, safer, and healthier environments? At Ecolab, you'll work in a dynamic, values-driven organization where leadership is key, backed by a strong culture and top-tier products.
OM TJÄNSTEN
Ecolab is looking for a confident and engaged District Manager who is ready to take the next step in their leadership journey. In this role, you will have the opportunity to lead a team of 10 area managers in southern Sweden, focusing on the development of both people and business. You'll work closely with an experienced Regional Manager and become part of a company with strong team spirit, a clear direction, and a vision to create a cleaner and safer world.
"I would describe my leadership style as fair, focused, and supportive. I have high expectations, but I always aim to treat everyone equally and with respect. I take the time to understand each individual-who they are, what their strengths are, and how we can help them grow. I'm looking for a true team player-someone who is flexible, open-minded, and ready to adapt and explore new ways of working. We focus on action and finding solutions and I believe in removing obstacles for the team so they can succeed. We take our work seriously, but we also know how to have fun along the way."
• Hiring Manager
We are looking for someone who leads with both heart and a results-driven mindset, who builds strong relationships and creates the right conditions for the team to succeed. You ensure that your team members have the right competence, motivation, and tools to maintain Ecolab's market-leading position. Our customers are primarily in HORECA, public sector, facility cleaning, elderly care, large-scale kitchens, laundry, hotel housekeeping, and guest services.
This is a remote role based in the Malmö area. Travel within the district is required, with occasional trips outside the region for meetings and company events.
What We Offer:
• Flexible and independent work
• A place in a growing company offering a competitive salary, commission system, and benefits such as a company car
• The opportunity to build a long-term career in sales and leadership
• Outstanding colleagues with strong sales and technical skills and a team that strives for success together
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Manage and develop Ecolab's institutional customer accounts within a defined geographic area in southern Sweden
• Plan district activities, drive sales and service, monitor team performance, and coach the team in business matters
• Identify and explore new business opportunities
• Maintain relationships with key customer contacts to retain business and maximize growth potential
• Strengthen team leadership through coaching, training, and implementation of company initiatives
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Around 5 years of leadership experience in sales or service
• Experience leading teams toward shared goals
• A bachelor's degree in a relevant field (or equivalent experience)
• Strong proficiency in both Swedish and English, as English is the corporate language
• A category B driver's license and willingness to travel within the district
Personal Qualities:
You are confident in your leadership, supportive in your coaching, and driven by business results.
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
Ecolab is a global leader in water, hygiene, and energy technologies. Its Institutional division supports businesses in restaurants, hotels, schools, and elderly care in creating safe and hygienic environments for both customers and staff. With a global network, a strong safety culture, and a team of passionate experts, Ecolab is a place where you can grow-both as a leader and an individual.
Read more at www.ecolab.com Ersättning
Enligt avtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "15112302". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450), http://www.academicwork.se Arbetsplats
Academic Work Jobbnummer
9329219