Dispatcher/Biltestkoordinator

Lahore Transport AB / Logistikjobb / Göteborg
2025-03-23


Lahore Transport AB is a well known taxi company having its Business in Gothenburg from last many years. Our fleet is increasing and we needed extra man power for smooth operation. A Dispatcher/ Car test coordinator The testing of the cars takes place independently and you will have to take great responsibility, because your assessment is the basis of our customers' confidence, This work also operational management (Wash & Clean, Vehicle Inspection, Tyre Change and Car Delivery) as well as hands-on services (decontamination, decal application/removal). You are also responsible to document all defects in cars and their up gradation with team of workshop technicians where we have agreement and also update the drivers about tear & wear.

Arbetsgivare
Lahore Transport AB (org.nr 559052-0689)
424 21  ANGERED

