Dispatcher/Biltestkoordinator
Lahore Transport AB / Logistikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla logistikjobb i Göteborg
2025-03-23
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Lahore Transport AB i Göteborg
Lahore Transport AB is a well known taxi company having its Business in Gothenburg from last many years. Our fleet is increasing and we needed extra man power for smooth operation. A Dispatcher/ Car test coordinator The testing of the cars takes place independently and you will have to take great responsibility, because your assessment is the basis of our customers' confidence, This work also operational management (Wash & Clean, Vehicle Inspection, Tyre Change and Car Delivery) as well as hands-on services (decontamination, decal application/removal). You are also responsible to document all defects in cars and their up gradation with team of workshop technicians where we have agreement and also update the drivers about tear & wear. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-06
E-post: lahoretransportab@gmail.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Dispatcher1.". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Lahore Transport AB
(org.nr 559052-0689)
424 21 ANGERED Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Jobbnummer
9239437