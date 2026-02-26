Dispatch Manager
Who we are
Airmee is a rapidly scaling last-mile logistics platform, backed by Bonnier Capital and other leading investors.
We were founded to build the best and most sustainable delivery experience on the market. Today, we are Sweden's largest player in home deliveries and one of the few last-mile companies combining strong growth with profitability.
In 2024, we reached SEK 362M in revenue, and in 2025 surpassed SEK 600M - driven by a tech-enabled, asset-light platform where routing, automation, and real-time operational control generate significant efficiencies. We're now entering our next chapter: scaling smarter, strengthening our operational engine, and continuing to raise the standard for last-mile logistics in the Nordics.
The role
As Dispatch Manager, you own the daily execution, performance, and continuous improvement of Airmee's dispatch operations across Last Mile and Linehaul, leading a dispatch team of approximately 10 dispatchers.
Your mission is to ensure high precision, predictable, and cost-efficient daily operations, where routing, real-time adjustments, and structured deviation management consistently translate into strong outcomes in cost per mission, quality, and reliability.
This is a hands-on, execution-focused leadership role. You lead, coach, and develop the dispatch team while turning strategy into daily reality by building structure, enforcing standards, and ensuring that new ways of working are not only implemented - but actually adopted and sustained.
What you'll doOwn daily dispatch execution & performance
Lead high-quality daily dispatch execution across all regions.
Ensure routing plans are executed according to defined Playbooks/SOPs and adjusted based on real-time conditions.
Own dispatch KPIs, take corrective action, performance follow-up
Ensure stable quality, reliable linehaul execution, and structured deviation management
Lead and develop the dispatch organization
Build and lead a high-performing dispatch team with clear expectations and accountability.
Reinforce new ways of working through follow-up, feedback, and performance management.
Build scalable dispatch operations
Create, maintain, and continuously improve SOPs and playbooks for dispatch and linehaul execution.
Monitor and enforce adherence to standards, addressing non-compliance constructively but firmly.
Drive targeted automation.
Own carrier operational coordination
Act as the primary operational interface towards carriers and their dispatch counterparts.
Set and enforce communication standards, response-time SLAs, and escalation paths.
Ensure clear, timely, and structured communication around routes, deviations, and capacity changes.
What success looks like
Productivity targets supported by daily dispatch decisions
Stable, predictable, and high-quality operations
SOPs actively used and continuously improved
Dispatch operations that scale smoothly during peaks and expansion
Who you areMust-have
Experience leading teams or projects in fast-moving environments
Strong analytical skills and KPI ownerships
Proven ability to implement and drive adoption of new ways of working
Structured, disciplined approach to execution with clear follow-up.
High ownership mindset - you take responsibility for outcomes, not tasks.
Nice-to-have
Background in engineering, business, or a quantitative field (e.g., KTH, Handels).
Experience in consulting, tech, high-growth startups, or operational transformation.
Familiarity with performance tracking, or process optimization, supply chain, or logistics
You are known for being both analytical and operational, turning ambiguity into structure, simplifying complexity, driving change without losing performance, and staying calm under pressure.
Why Airmee?
At Airmee, Operations are our competitive advantage. Dispatch is where our platform meets reality, and where disciplined leadership turns complexity into performance. We operate seven days a week. We care deeply about the details. And we take responsibility for outcomes.
If you want to build something that lasts - not just manage what exists - you'll feel at home here.
We will open for applications now, but will start the interviewing process during mid of March.
Practicalities
Department: Last Mile
Team: Dispatch
Direct reports: 10-15 employees
Reports to: Head of Last Mile
