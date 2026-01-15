Dishwasher
2026-01-15
Connecting Jobs, run by the non-profit organisation Beredskapslyftet, helps newcomers enter the Swedish job market while giving companies access to new talent.
Our partner is an established food service operation with a large kitchen located at a production site. The work environment is structured and fast-paced, with clear routines and a strong focus on hygiene, teamwork, and quality. Each team member plays an important role in ensuring smooth daily operations and a positive dining experience.
Location:
Lund
Place of work:
Restaurant kitchen at a production site, approximately 15 minutes by public transport from Lund city centre
Who we are looking for:
Dishwasher
Your responsibilities:
• Washing dishes, glassware, and kitchen equipment
• Keeping the dishwashing area clean, organized, and functional
• Waste sorting and handling of trash
• Assisting kitchen and service staff when needed
• Light cleaning duties in kitchen and staff areas
• On certain occasions, transporting prepared food by car to a nearby dining area on the premises (Category B driving licence required)
Requirements:
• Ability to work independently and take responsibility for tasks
• Able to maintain a high work pace, especially during peak hours
• Good teamwork skills and flexibility
• Ability to communicate in Swedish or English
• Category B driving licence (required for internal transport when applicable)
Your profile:
• Careful, reliable, and hardworking
• Comfortable with practical work and clear routines
• Flexible and supportive in a team environment
• Positive attitude and willingness to contribute to a well-functioning workplace
What the employer offers:
• Full-time employment
• Permanent position with an initial probationary period
• Secure employment conditions under a collective agreement (HRF)
• Scheduled daytime working hours, with occasional evening work a few times per year
• Opportunities for development within the food service industry
• Staff discounts and wellness allowance
Important:
This position is part of a project that is co-funded by the European Union through the Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund (AMIF). The project aims to support the integration of newly arrived non-EU/EEA residents into the Swedish labour market. Candidates who meet these criteria are encouraged to apply Ersättning
Månadslön - Fixed salary
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-31
