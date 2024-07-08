Director Snus
Philip Morris AB / Chefsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla chefsjobb i Stockholm
2024-07-08
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Philip Morris AB i Stockholm
, Södertälje
, Norrtälje
, Uppsala
, Eskilstuna
eller i hela Sverige
Be a part of a revolutionary change
At PMI, we've chosen to do something incredible. We're totally transforming our business and building our future on one clear purpose - to deliver a smoke-free future. Swedish Match is an affiliate of PMI and have been a leader in the industry for more than 200 years, and together we are working to deliver a smoke-free Nordic by 2035.
Role summary:
The Director Snus is ultimately accountable for the success of the Snus category in the Nordic Cluster (SE & NO). This role will lead the growth algorithm and pricing /profit strategy, drive Brand Building and embed brand guidelines in all commercial programs, projects and initiatives. You will create Annual Brand Plans and 1+3-year strategies with Long-Range-Plans (LRP) to target major business opportunities/ issues identified through analysis of consumer, category, and market insights. You will also ensure appropriate product and brand portfolio and brand initiatives are in place, to secure sustained category profitability and fuel growth in found opportunity segments.
Main accountabilities:
• Drive the business performance at Nordic level, including full responsibility for the category P&L in the cluster (SE and NO), Net Operating Revenue, Share of Market, and Product Contribution Margin.
• Lead the Nordic Category Strategy which provides input to the company's Long-Range Plan while ensuring the analysis of current situation and identify opportunities for growth and/or sustained profitability. Ensure developed strategies are coordinated, aligned, co-developed with SE and NO Markets within the Nordics, and integrated in the market's deployment strategies; subsequently prepare comprehensive marketing plans to realize the approved strategy.
• Develop the Brand Strategy for Snus brands and develop Brand Essence and Brand Framework for each existing and future Snus Brand.
• Develop the cluster portfolio roadmap, (innovation, renovation and decomplex).
• Build and own the brief towards product development (Innovation Center). Define insight fueled innovation agenda (integrate consumer insights and product innovation opportunities). This includes both upstream and downstream innovation.
• Develop, review, and approve Snus Pricing Strategy together with Director of Smoke Free Products (SFP), and EU Regional Team and align with Country Managers.
• Develop the content and campaign toolbox creation and management for the brands and products, across all channels and touchpoints.
• Develop and implement the category consumer segmentation, using consumer and channel insights and analytics to identify specific needs of consumer segments.
• Participate in the SFP leadership team governance and provide input and recommendation to the overall Marketing and Digital short / long term plans as consumer value management and portfolio subject matter expert.
• Develop and empower your team to enhance performance by providing regular feedback, recognizing achievements and efforts. Identifying each employee's potential and developing training plans that will enhance their skills and prepare them to take on bigger responsibilities.
• Build a strong culture and ensure all employees are following it and participating in its development.
Who you are
• 10+ years in Marketing, preferably in FMCG in an international environment
• University degree in Marketing, Business Economics or similar field
• Knowledge of marketing-related business practices, including marketing comms, market research, and budgeting
• Experience in Pricing strategy and development
• Demonstrated history of planning successful product launches and events and the ability to transform Insights & Analytics into Action
• Effective communication skills and adaptable communication style for interacting with team members, upper management, and stakeholders
• Portfolio Strategy & Management
• Business & Financial competence and consumer understanding
• Project management and organization skills to plan and implement both large and small marketing projects and initiatives
• Proven Leadership skills with the ability to manage & motivate team members
• Analytical and problem-solving skills
• Strong creative skills with a growth mind-set and hands-on approach
What we offer
Our success depends on the dedicated people who come to work every single day with a sense of purpose and an appetite for progress. Join PMI and you too can:
• Seize the freedom to define your future and ours. We'll empower you to take risks, experiment and explore.
• Be part of an inclusive, diverse culture, where everyone's contribution is respected; collaborate with some of the world's best people and feel like you belong.
• Enjoy flexibility of hybrid way of working - split your time between working from our office or the comfort of your home, where it works best for you in line with business needs.
• Pursue your ambitions and develop your skills with a global business - our staggering size and scale provides endless opportunities to progress.
• Take pride in delivering our promise to society: to deliver a smoke-free future. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Philip Morris AB
(org.nr 556123-8089)
Karlavägen 108 (visa karta
)
115 26 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Morris AB, Philip Jobbnummer
8792679