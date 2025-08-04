Director Services Portfolio & Requirements
Volvo Business Services AB / Administratörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla administratörsjobb i Göteborg
2025-08-04
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Kungsbacka
, Stenungsund
, Borås
eller i hela Sverige
.
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
Are you a result-oriented team player, who is curious and passionate for Digital/ Connected Services? Do you find energy in a fast-paced environment, developing our colleagues and organization with a clear focus on business success?
We are looking for a new colleague who understands that the key to business success lies in an owner's mentality, curiosity and the drive to embrace new challenges and opportunities. Someone eager to challenge our teams, colleagues, and stakeholders to grow further. Someone who will challenge the status quo and thrive on creating something new to elevate our Digital Services to the next level and deliver on our growth ambitions.
Who are we, and what can we offer?
Volvo Trucks aims to be "The world's most desired truck brand with industry leading performance and the most successful customers."
As the Director Services Portfolio & Requirements, you are a strong and inspiring leader with automotive experience and demonstrated ability to deliver concrete business results, while providing strategic and operational direction. You will be a key player in accelerating the growth of our digital services.
As you will have a direct impact on our customer offer, a customer-oriented mindset is essential.
You will have a global responsibility and will be leading the strategy for our Digital Services business.
We highly value people with an open and positive attitude who are committed to establishing successful stakeholder relationships across the Volvo Group.
You will report to the VP of Digital Services at Volvo Trucks.
Main responsibilities & activities:
* Own the overall Digital Services portfolio.
* Drive the mid- and long-term plans, growth and profitability of the Digital Services offering and roadmap, contributing to our total offer.
* Develop and implement requirements, workflows, and business models for the customer portal and digital channels.
* Develop and implement requirements, workflows, and business models for our financial and sales processes.
* Ensure that the requirements for digital services (on-board and off-board) are addressed and clearly communicated to the development organizations.
* Maintain a holistic view of the Digital Services portfolio, with the ability to balance short-, mid-, and long-term plans, to ensure the right offering for our customers.
* Lead initiatives for Digital Services at Volvo Trucks, monitor portfolio performance, and secure business case for all projects and new initiatives.
* Drive cross-functional alignment of the digital services portfolio and channels.
* Ensure compliance with legal requirements related to Digital Services.
* Strong collaboration within Volvo Group development organizations, to fully address and meet business needs.
* Build and lead a team towards high engagement, strong performance, and excellent teamwork across the company.
Who are you?
We believe that the right mindset and a willingness to challenge the status quo will make all the difference in this role!
If you enjoy working in a fast-paced environment that challenges you and allows you to combine your passion for Digital/ Connected Services, then we believe you will thrive in this position.
As a person, you are an inclusive leader and an active team member with strong personal drive, capable of working independently and demonstrating proven problem-solving skills.
You have an effective communication and presentation skills, and you also have a good understanding of Digital/
Connected Services within the commercial automotive industry.
We are in an exciting transformation phase - come and create a new future together with us!
We see that you have the following qualifications:
* Bachelor's/ Master's degree in commercial or technical area.
* Proven leadership skills from a multi-cultural context.
* Strong business insight and experience of the automotive/ transport industry, preferably in digital/ connected services.
* You prioritize teamwork and have a solution-oriented mindset, always focusing on customer value and delivering a complete offer.
* Customer and results oriented with the ability to focus and prioritize tasks effectively.'
* Transformative mindset with the ability to adopt and implement digital services solutions.
* Proven ability to build trusting relationships across functions and with external stakeholders.
* Can-do attitude and experience in change management.
* Results driven, learn on the fly and proactive.
* Strong ability to inspire, motivate and develop individuals and teams.
* Skilled communicator.
* Able to manage multiple tasks simultaneously in a structured manner and deliver on commitments.
* An established network within Volvo Trucks and Volvo Group is an advantage.
* Fluent in English, both written and spoken.
x Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "22797-43495474". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197) Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Kontakt
Angelica Sandström 0000000000000 Jobbnummer
9443646