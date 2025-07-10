Director of Customer Excellence
2025-07-10
At Bim.com, we connect the people who build with the products they build with. Are you ready to join this exciting journey as our Director of Customer Excellence?
Together with us, you will make a difference - both for our customers and the planet. We offer you the unique opportunity to be part of building up our newly established Customer Excellence team. The team is in charge of the adoption, activation and ongoing success of our customers on our different platforms.
In the team, we thrive in a collaborative, data-driven environment where curiosity, persistence, and experimentation drive commercial success. We are supporting one another and solving challenges to make our customers shine. As our new Bimster, you will take the front seat in driving growth for both the team and our customers.
As our new Director of Customer Excellence, you will...
Lead Customer Excellence: You will own the full customer excellence scope, which includes onboarding, activation and adoption across the entire customer journey, as well as lead, challenge and build a global Customer Excellence team. You will own and report on key performance indicators such as NRR.
Be the Customer's Advocate: Collaborate closely with Product, Sales, and Marketing teams to champion the customer's voice, ensuring their feedback drives our strategic decisions and commercial success.
Optimize Customer Excellence Operations: The team is newly formed. As such, you will work to develop and refine workflows, create effective playbooks, and build robust self-service options to empower our customers, with the aim to create a Customer Excellence department that can support our customers as we scale our business.
We believe that you ...
Bring 4+ years of experience in Customer Success/excellence/support within SaaS or equivalent
Have experience leading teams, preferably international or cross-functional customer success/support teams
Previously worked with monitoring, analyzing, and reporting on key performance indicators (KPIs) like NPS, churn rates, and time-to-resolution.
Strong technical foundation working with commercial tools such as CRM (Salesforce), CS tools (Planhat), etc.
Have a post-secondary education in business, economics, sales, or equivalent.
Great communications skills in English (both writing and speaking)
Extra awesome (or for you to learn)
Knowledge of the building or sustainability industry
Knowledge in other European languages
More about Bim.com
The industry is on a journey to build better. To succeed, the people who build need better information about the products they use. And better access to it. Bim.com is the central source of product information for the construction industry and the engine behind an ecosystem of software, tools, and services that enable the information to be used at all different stages of a construction project. By doing so, Bim.com enables those who build to make informed decisions, work smarter, and enhance the overall efficiency and quality of the construction project.
Building better starts with us too, a dedicated group of people collecting all this data from the manufacturers and creating the platforms under the Bim.com umbrella for distributing it. These are currently: BIMobject - the industry's global, open library of BIM files. Prodikt - the building project tool with integrated sustainability data. The Design App - automating climate calculations in building design. And lastly, supporting distributors and partners with data directly from Bim.com. On top of that, for the manufacturer we offer EandoX, LCA and BIM services - for creating product information, and making it ready for the market.
Practicalities
This position is located in Malmö and offers a hybrid work model. We love the mix between meeting at the office, and having the possibility to explore what works best for you.
We know that applying for a job can be intimidating and that applicants rarely meet (or feel that they meet) every single criterion. So, if this role looks like a great next step for you, please apply even if you can't "check every box."
What we offer our employees
The start-up mentality is an important part of who we are - we are always learning, experimenting, and growing. We invest in our employees' development and believe in giving everyone a voice in shaping our company's future. Our core values - Raise it, Do it, Together - guide everything we do.
We're committed to a diverse, inclusive workplace where different experiences and perspectives drive innovation. Join us in transforming the industry!
