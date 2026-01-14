Director of Analytics, Courier
Analytics at Wolt is a business-critical area that covers three core teams: data science, regional business operations, and analytics engineering. The complexity of online delivery, differences in the economics and dynamics of the cities we operate in, and vast amounts of data make our work truly interesting!
Now we're looking for a Director of Analytics, Courier to focus on building and strengthening our Courier analytics function as it scales, turning data into clear insights that shape how we make decisions and grow!
What you'll be doing
In this role, you'll combine strong leadership with hands-on analytical depth. You'll drive important data initiatives end-to-end, shape decision-making at a senior level, and ensure analytics meaningfully impact how Wolt scales its courier operations.
Day-to-day in this role you'll:
Lead and grow a team of ~12 high-performing analytics and data science professionals across Berlin, Helsinki, and London
Have full ownership over the Courier domain, which sits at the heart of Wolt's business, powering mission-critical experiences across both the courier app and backend systems
Drive key analytics initiatives within the Courier analytics organization, going deep into data for mission-critical projects
Partner closely with the Director and C-level stakeholders across functions
Influence strategic decisions through experimentation, causal inference, and strong analytical thinking
Our humble expectations
Over 8 years of leadership experience in Product Data Science or a similar analytics field at the Head of or Director level
Strong background in experimentation and causal inference
Ability to influence senior stakeholders and operate with full autonomy
Hands-on analytical experience alongside leadership responsibilities
What we offer
The online delivery platform that Wolt is building will offer you interesting and complex challenges, together with the opportunities to create a big impact with your skills. Lots of geolocational and temporal data in real-time, combined with differences in the economics and dynamics of the cities we operate in, make Wolt both a challenging and interesting company to practice analytics.
You can choose the location from our tech hubs in Berlin, Helsinki, Stockholm, or London. You have the chance to decide the ways of working - a hybrid, at the office, or remote within the location above.
