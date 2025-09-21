Director of Academics
STEAM Education believes that each child can achieve their fullest potential through a continuum of educational provision. Faculty and staff, in partnerships with parents, strive to provide an inclusive and responsive program that guides students towards academic success and self-advocacy. This will ensure our students are fully prepared to pursue their individual college and career goals upon graduation.
STEAM Education corporate provides a comprehensive and challenging international education that fosters informed and engaged local, regional and global citizenship. We inspire students to be lifelong learners who contribute positively to a diverse and changing world.
STEAM Schools prepares students for living in the real world. When it comes to actually teaching students how to become innovative thinkers, they need to learn leadership skills, to be encouraged to think creatively, and to be taught independent thinking and learning. Innovative classrooms are beginning to place more emphasis on the soft skills needed to thrive in today's world.
We look for highly-trained, experienced educators who continually expand their subject knowledge and technology prowess, integrate new ways of teaching, and share their love of learning.
About STEAM Education Schools
STEAM Education is one of Sweden's fastest-growing providers of international education.
We currently operate:
Uppsala International School - following the Cambridge curriculum (ages 6-19).
British School Gothenburg - following the British curriculum (ages 5-18).
Stockholm British School (planned 2026) - following the British curriculum (ages 5-18).
Stockholm American School (planned 2026) - following the American curriculum (ages 5-18).
Our mission is to deliver world-class international education that prepares students for success at leading universities worldwide. To strengthen academic excellence across our schools, we are seeking a visionary and highly experienced Director of Academics.
Location: Uppsala (with regular travel to Stockholm & Gothenburg)
Contract: Full-time, senior leadership role
Mission of the Role
To provide strategic academic leadership across all STEAM Education schools, ensuring the highest standards of teaching and learning, continuous school improvement, and consistency in quality across the British, American, IB and Cambridge curricula.
Key Responsibilities
Curriculum & Standards
Oversee the design, implementation, and review of the Cambridge, British, and American curricula.
Ensure compliance with international standards (Cambridge International, UK Department for Education guidelines, U.S. curriculum frameworks, etc.).
Align teaching, assessment, and reporting systems across schools for consistency and quality.
School Improvement & Quality Assurance
Conduct regular academic audits, inspections, and classroom observations across all campuses.
Develop and lead school improvement plans in collaboration with principals.
Establish clear KPIs for academic performance and track progress.
Ensure compliance with Skolinspektionen regulations and accreditation bodies.
Teacher Development & Recruitment
Lead recruitment of high-quality teachers and academic staff internationally and locally.
Design and implement a professional development framework across schools.
Provide mentorship and training for principals, heads of departments, and teaching staff.
Promote innovative teaching methods, technology integration, and STEAM-based learning.
Student Achievement & Outcomes
Monitor student performance in Cambridge IGCSE, A-Levels, British examinations, and American program standards.
Ensure students receive strong university and career guidance.
Develop systems for tracking long-term student success.
Leadership & Collaboration
Work closely with school principals and senior leaders to build academic capacity.
Serve as a member of the Executive Leadership Team.
Represent STEAM Education in accreditation processes, educational conferences, and partnerships.
Report regularly to the Founder/CEO on academic performance and development.
Qualifications & Experience
Master's degree (or higher) in Education, Curriculum & Instruction, or Educational Leadership.
8-10+ years in senior academic leadership (Director, Principal, Head of School, or equivalent).
Proven experience in at least two international curricula (British & American, or British & Cambridge; all three highly desirable).
Demonstrated success in school improvement and raising student achievement.
Strong experience in teacher recruitment, training, and performance management.
Familiarity with Swedish educational regulations is a plus.
Desired Personal Traits
Visionary leader with passion for academic excellence.
Inspirational mentor for principals and teachers.
Analytical and data-driven while open to innovation.
Strong cross-cultural communicator with international outlook.
Adaptable, proactive, and committed to continuous improvement. Ersättning
