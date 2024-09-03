Director Mechanical Engineering
2024-09-03
Candela's ultimate purpose is to speed up the transition to fossil fuel-free lakes and oceans. We strive to re-think efficiency in marine transportation to radically push the performance boundaries of electric boats and ships.
By combining sensors, computers and advanced submerged hydrofoils, our electric craft fly above the water, reaching speeds and range previously attained only by fossil fuel powerboats.
After launching the Candela C-8, Europe's currently best-selling electric boat, we are venturing into Commercial Vessels, Public Transport and passenger transfer with the revolutionary foiling Candela P-12 Shuttle.
We are now looking for a Director, Mechanical Engineering to support Candela's growth ambitions. In this position, you will manage a team of highly skilled engineers and have the overall responsibility for the mechanical architecture of our products - from foil systems to the POD motor to actuators - we do everything in-house!
You will:
• Be responsible for the Mechanical Engineering team output and deliverables in terms of performance, quality and speed
• Grow team engineering capabilities in the design and development of mechanical systems - including foil systems, POD motors, actuators and more
• Develop long term technical roadmap and strategy for Candela's mechanical development - with resource, financial and partnership needs.
• In collaboration with the Test & Verification team ensure a solid test strategy and execution for complete mechanical system
• Be the interface in discussions regarding mechanical engineering with internal stakeholders as well as suppliers
• Identify & communicate risks related to the design, development and implementation
• Coordinate and define the different activities within your team, according to the priorities and competences of each one of the team members
• Work with competence development of the team as well as managing appraisals and salary reviews
To be successful in the role you probably:
• Have a Master's degree in Mechanical engineering or similar
• Have over 3 years of experience leading engineering teams
• Have work experience in a design or product development position involving detailed mechanical design and associated manufacturing processes
• Have experience creating and executing mechanical development and validation test plans including regulatory requirements
• Have previous experience with CAD, preferable Catia
• Experience with structural analysis tools
• Have the ability to stay thorough and focused even in a high paced work environment
• Are a perseverant person with a goal-oriented and analytical mindset
Join a stellar team
By bringing together some of the world's brightest researchers and engineers, we are pushing the boundaries of marine transportation. We take great pride in building engagement within our teams. Our internal motto is "with a revolutionary spirit and kindness", which translates into an open, honest and dynamic work environment.
We are a more than200-strong, multinational team of experts within dynamic modelling, hardware design, hydrodynamics, control theory, machine learning, structural engineering work and production to build the next generation of waterborne transport.
This is a full-time position at our Headquarter in Frihamnen. Working language is English, if you also know Swedish it will be a benefit for yourself, but it is not a prerequisite for the role.
