Director IT Business Enablement Manufacturing & Quality
Cytiva Sweden AB / Elektronikjobb / Uppsala Visa alla elektronikjobb i Uppsala
2026-04-30
, Östhammar
, Sigtuna
, Österåker
, Håbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Cytiva Sweden AB i Uppsala
, Solna
, Umeå
eller i hela Sverige
Bring more to life.
Are you ready to accelerate your potential and make a real difference within life sciences, diagnostics and biotechnology? At Cytiva, one of Danaher's 15+ operating companies, our work saves lives-and we're all united by a shared commitment to innovate for tangible impact.
You'll thrive in a culture of belonging where you and your unique viewpoint matter. And by harnessing Danaher's system of continuous improvement, you help turn ideas into impact - innovating at the speed of life.
Working at Cytiva means being at the forefront of providing new solutions to transform human health. Our incredible customers undertake life-saving activities ranging from fundamental biological research to developing innovative vaccines, new medicines, and cell and gene therapies.
At Cytiva you will be able to continuously improve yourself and us - working on challenges that truly matter with people that care for each other, our customers, and their patients. Take your next step to an altogether life-changing career. Learn about the Danaher Business System which makes everything possible.
As a member of the IT Business Enablement leadership team, the Director IT Business Enablement - Manufacturing & Quality role will lead a global organization focused on enabling the Operations and Supply Chain organizations through technology, fostering strong partnerships, and embedding agile, product-centric delivery models.
This position reports to the VP, IT Business Enablement and is part of the Information Technology team.
What you will do:
Partner with Cytiva Senior Leaders in Manufacturing, Logistics, Sourcing, Supply and Demand Planning, to enable a single partnership and interface between functional and IT delivery teams.
Serve as the strategic leader and primary advocate for Manufacturing & Quality technology enablement, shaping the vision and long-term roadmap to drive operational excellence, agility, and resilience across the enterprise.
Forge and sustain strong partnerships with senior leaders in Manufacturing and Quality, ensuring IT strategies are fully aligned with business priorities and deliver measurable improvements in efficiency, cost, quality, and customer satisfaction.
Champion a culture of continuous improvement and innovation, leveraging advanced analytics, automation, and digital technologies to optimize end-to-end Manufacturing and Quality processes and deliver actionable insights for decision-making.
Lead the transformation of operations and supply chain practices by embedding best-in-class methodologies, standardization, and scalable solutions that support business growth and complexity.
Own and evolve the technology landscape for Manufacturing & Quality -including ERP, LIMS and Manufacturing Execution systems-ensuring platforms are robust, integrated, and deliver maximum business value.
Inspire, develop, and empower a high-performing, global team of domain experts and business analysts, fostering a culture of collaboration, accountability, and talent development.
Drive operational excellence by ensuring compliance with GxP and other regulatory standards, and by proactively identifying and mitigating risks across the supply chain.
Represent Cytiva in M&A and Due Diligence activities, providing leadership and expertise to assess and integrate Manufacturing and Quality capabilities.
Act as a change agent, leading organizational readiness and adoption for new technologies and processes, and ensuring stakeholders are engaged and empowered throughout transformation initiatives.
Continuously monitor external trends, emerging technologies, and best practices in Manufacturing and Quality, translating these insights into actionable strategies for Cytiva.
Who you are:
Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or Business Administration; MBA or equivalent preferred. 12+ years in IT leadership roles with experience in Commercial environments.
Experience leading M&A and Due Diligence focused projects at global and x-functional scale.
Proven experience in IT/enabling roles for Manufacturing & QARA.
Experience with MES and LIMS platforms and Manufacturing digitization strategies.
It would be a plus if you also possess previous experience in:
Strong analytical and data integration skills
Cytiva, a Danaher operating company, offers a broad array of comprehensive, competitive benefit programs that add value to our lives. Whether it's a health care program or paid time off, our programs contribute to life beyond the job. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Cytiva Sweden AB
(org.nr 556108-1919)
Björkgatan 30 (visa karta
)
751 84 UPPSALA Arbetsplats
Cytiva Sverige AB Jobbnummer
9886887