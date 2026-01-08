Director Group Finance Tax
Company Description
Vattenfall is one of Europe's largest producers and retailers of electricity and heat. Our main markets are Sweden, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, and the UK. The Vattenfall Group has approximately 20,000 employees. We have been electrifying industries, powering homes and transforming life through innovation for more than 100 years. We now want to enable the fossil freedom that drives society forward and we are driving the transition to a sustainable energy system.
Job Description
We are looking for an experienced and strategic Director Group Finance Tax to lead our Group Finance Tax department. This is a pivotal role, responsible for shaping Vattenfall's global tax strategy, ensuring compliance, and supporting our ambitious growth in renewable energy and sustainability. You will be a member of the Group Finance (FF) Management Team and have direct reporting line to Head of Group Finance.
The main tasks and responsibilities are:
Develop and implement Vattenfall's group tax strategy to optimize Vattenfall 's tax position, aligning with business objectives and supporting the energy transition
Ensure compliance with international and local tax regulations; prepare tax balance sheets and income tax returns; manage tax audits and legal remedies
Responsible for tax reporting and implementation of global tax reporting tools
Review and assess transactions from an income tax perspective; develop solutions and provide guidance on all income tax issues
Provide expert guidance on tax implications for mergers, acquisitions, corporate transactions and projects
Calculate deferred taxes under IFRS and prepare tax reconciliation statements for group reporting
Monitor changes in tax legislation and assess their impact on Vattenfall 's organizations
Lead, mentor, and develop a skilled international tax team; foster a culture of innovation and continuous improvement
Build effective partnerships with internal and external stakeholders, including regulatory bodies and external advisors
Qualifications
Education:
Relevant university degree (e.g., Business Administration, Law, Finance) or comparable experience.
Functional/industry knowledge:
Extensive experience in corporate tax management, ideally within the energy sector or a large international group.
Strong knowledge of IFRS and local GAAP tax accounting principles.
Proven track record in managing tax audits, legal proceedings, and M&A tax structuring.
Professional experience:
Advanced leadership and stakeholder management skills.
Proven experience from managing experienced employees in leadership roles
Full professional proficiency in English.
Personal skills:
We are looking for a leader with advanced leadership skills and a proven ability to build international teams while fostering an engaged and experienced team culture. You have strong communication and interpersonal skills, enabling you to create effective partnerships with both internal and external stakeholders. A solution-oriented and analytical approach is essential, along with the ability to navigate complex challenges and coach others toward successful problem resolution. We value a strategic thinker with an innovative mindset who can drive forward-looking initiatives and inspire progress.
Additional Information
Location: Solna, Berlin or Amsterdam. Travelling will occur, mainly to our core Vattenfall locations in Europe.
At Vattenfall we are convinced that diversity contributes to build a more profitable and attractive company and we strive to be good role model regarding diversity. Vattenfall works actively for all employees to have the same opportunities and rights regardless of gender, ethnicity, age, transgender identity or expression, religion or other belief, disability or sexual orientation. Please read mor about Diversity and other benefits here: Working at Vattenfall - Vattenfall
We welcome your application in English, no later than January 21, 2026. Please note that we are not able to handle apllication sent in via email.
For more information regarding the position, please contact hiring manager Johan Gyllenhoff, Vice President of Group Finance & Treasury +46 734 077 726. For information regarding the recruitment process please contact recruiter Peter Blixter, peter.blixter@vattenfall.com
.
Trade union representatives in Sweden Rolf Ohlsson (Akademikerna), Anders Bohlin (Unionen), Christer Gustafsson (Ledarna), Juha Siipilehto (SEKO). To get in contact with the representatives, please call Vattenfall 's switchboard +46 (0)8 739 50 00.
Working at Vattenfall means working with critical societal infrastructure. Therefore, many of our positions are security classified, and you may be assigned a wartime placement.
If this position is security classified, a security clearance will be carried out before employment, in accordance with the Security Protection Act. Any potential wartime placement is based on the employment contract and the Swedish Total Defence Service Act.
