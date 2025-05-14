Director Finance Strategy & Structure
2025-05-14
The department takes an active role in Group strategic projects and initiatives such as carve-out and integration projects connected to M&A transactions, new business ventures and partnerships, as well as internal re-organization and restructuring projects. We also act as investment managers for several businesses and joint ventures. In addition, we are involved in the design and follow-up of the Volvo Group's incentive programs and responsible for the annual review of the external financial targets and the Volvo Group Cost of Capital. Also, the department is responsible for headcount reporting and analysis and participates in defining the principles and logic of the organizational structure of the Volvo Group.
What we are looking for
We are seeking a new team member who is eager to contribute to our team's development and possesses a strong interest in a role that combines project management responsibilities with transformation challenges. To be successful in this position, you need an open mindset, a strong will to learn, and enjoy working together in a small project-oriented team. Collaboration is key, and you will work in close cooperation with many different finance functions and other organizations within the Volvo Group. A combination of finance, business, and project management skills, along with a strong interest in participating in and contributing to our transformation, is a clear advantage.
If you envision yourself working in an environment that challenges you to combine a strategic and holistic mindset with a hands-on approach, you may be an excellent match for this position.
What you will do
Participate in:
Development and implementation of finance strategy
Carve-out and integration projects
Business setup of new ventures or partnerships
Group-wide initiatives
Business model projects and financial simulations
Internal financial model projects
Finance transformation projects
Other strategic projects
These projects and initiatives are often cross-functional in nature and vary in complexity.
In addition to the above, you will be involved in some of our standard processes and deliveries within the Finance Strategy & Structure function.
In practice, you will
Manage and coordinate one or more projects, ensuring alignment with the time plan, overall strategy and guiding principles, always in close collaboration with colleagues in the team and other functions
Develop and communicate findings and presentations to support decision making and alignment, often directed toward executive leadership
Build and maintain relationships with stakeholders across the organization, including business areas, corporate functions, truck divisions and external partners
Contribute to setting the strategic direction and agenda for Group Finance
Contribute to enhancing the Finance Strategy & Structure function and its ways of working
What you will bring
Master's degree in Business Administration, Finance, Industrial Engineering & Management, or similar
3-5 years of relevant work experience, preferably within finance, project management and/or management consulting
Excellent visualization, communication and stakeholder management skills
Structured approach and ability to turn complex problems into manageable parts, and synthesize the findings adapted to the specific audience
Combines a holistic perspective with an eye for details
Strong curiosity to learn
Collaborative and team-oriented mindset with a hands-on approach
Experience from the automotive industry is an advantage
As you will be working across the Volvo Group, fluency in English, both verbal and written, is required.
What's in it for you
You will be part of a cross-functional, dedicated and high-performing team that contributes to the success of the Volvo Group
You will have the opportunity to grow and develop on a personal and professional level through participation in different types of projects, as well as attending internal training courses
You will be working with a global network of leaders and experts from many different functions throughout the Volvo Group, providing you with great networking and learning possibilities
You will have the chance to truly make an impact on strategic and challenging projects
This position is located in Gothenburg, Sweden, and requires occasional travel.
For further information, please contact
Johan Herberts
Senior Vice President Finance Strategy & Structurejohan.herberts@outlook.com
Application deadline: May 30, 2025
