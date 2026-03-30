Director Digital Communications
AB Tetra Pak / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Lund Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Lund
2026-03-30
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos AB Tetra Pak i Lund
, Karlshamn
, Tanum
, Hammarö
, Sunne
eller i hela Sverige
Job Summary
Would you like to join Tetra Pak as our Director Digital Communications in the Global Customer Communications team, where you will lead the transformation of our global digital communications ecosystem and ensure it delivers measurable business impact?
As a company, we're here to make food safe and available. It's why we provide advanced food production systems. In collaboration with our customers and suppliers, driven by more than 24,000 dedicated employees worldwide, we protect food sustainably every day for hundreds of millions of people in more than 160 countries. Because we're here to fulfil a purpose:
We commit to making food safe and available, everywhere, and we promise to protect what's good: food, people and the planet.
Our digital channels serve customers, prospects, partners, plus current and future employees. Every year, millions of visitors interact with our online platforms to explore our advanced food production solutions, engage with our technical expertise, and learn about our innovations that enable safe food production. Your role will be to ensure these digital touchpoints are robust, integrated and intuitive - enabling seamless journeys and empowering the business to convert engagement into qualified leads, customer value and commercial growth.
You will lead the development and execution of our global digital communications strategy, unifying the digital experience platform (DXP), UX/UI, MarTech stack, analytics, AI-driven discoverability and governance. Working in close partnership with Market Operations and Global Information Management (GIM) teams, you will ensure the architecture, integrations and operating model fully support our ambition to deliver relevant, personalised and high-performing digital experiences.
In this role, you will position the global digital communications ecosystem as a strategic enabler for Tetra Pak, ensuring our processes leverage digital platforms to strengthen customer journeys, accelerate lead generation and support data-led decision making across the business. You will ensure every digital touchpoint delivers measurable value - from deeper engagement and improved lead quality, to enhanced brand consistency and more powerful innovation storytelling - while scaling capability, governance and communications performance across regions, markets and business areas.
Strategic Digital Communications Leadership
Integrated Digital Experience Delivery
DXP Migration for a Large Global Business
Tech Stack and MarTech Integration Expertise
Ownership of a Digital Communications Ecosystem Roadmap
Proven Collaboration with GIM / Technical Teams
Risk, Incident Handling and Compliance
Operational Excellence
Team Leadership and Development
Measurement and Governance
In this role, you will oversee the digital ecosystem, ensuring teams have the tools, governance and insights needed to communicate our customer value and innovation effectively and deliver measurable business outcomes.
The position is based in Lund, Sweden and reports to the Vice President Global Customer Communications.
What you will do
Lead a multi-year global DXP migration, overseeing complex integrations, analytics implementation and platform stabilisation to create a modern, scalable digital foundation.
Implement a new operating model between the business and GIM to support and continuously improve this platform.
Build and evolve a high-performing digital ecosystem that empowers Communications Managers to deliver impactful, insight-driven campaigns that accelerate engagement and business value.
Drive continuous optimisation and A/B testing across all digital channels, ensuring real-time performance monitoring, testing and data-led improvements.
Own the paid media infrastructure and agency governance, ensuring ad platforms, tracking and integrations operate flawlessly, and guiding how the media agency activates within them.
Align with product owners across adjacent platforms to ensure all key systems - regardless of ownership - connect seamlessly into the customer journey and support end-to-end measurement.
Provide strategic project leadership, ensuring disciplined delivery, cross-functional alignment and transparent reporting across all digital initiatives.
Partner with GIM to shape the long-term digital roadmap, aligning architecture, governance and lifecycle planning to ensure stability, scalability and business impact.
Lead and develop the Digital Communications Team, setting clear priorities, elevating capabilities and enabling high-performance delivery.
We believe you have
Extensive experience (10+ years) spanning marketing, communications and technical digital roles, with the ability to translate complex business needs into integrated digital solutions.
Proven success leading large-scale digital projects
Strong technical fluency across MarTech, analytics, automation, UX and paid media platforms, and the ability to connect these into one coherent ecosystem.
Experience in an international corporate environment and relevant working areas
Stakeholder engagement and alliance building expertise
Demonstrated ability to drive continuous optimisation, using data, experimentation and insight-driven decision-making.
University degree; preferably in Information Management, Communications, Business Administration, or Marketing
High proficiency in English
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
Apply Now
If you are inspired to be part of our promise to protect what's good; for food, people, and the planet, apply through our careers page at https://jobs.tetrapak.com/.
This job posting expires on 10th April.
To know more about the position contact hiring manager, Alexis Pearcey .
If you have any questions about your application, please contact Adriana Giacci.
For trade union information contact Sveriges Ingenjörer Lars Haraldsson at +46 46 36 2533 and Unionen Lisbeth Larsson at +46 46 36 2320 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare AB Tetra Pak
(org.nr 556050-0398)
Ruben Rausings gatan (visa karta
)
221 86 LUND Arbetsplats
Tetra Pak Jobbnummer
9826499