Director Customer Engagement
Volvo Business Services AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Göteborg
2024-06-11
Volvo
The Global Headquarters for Volvo Financial Services is seeking a Director Customer Engagement to provide strategic direction to the customer experience and customer portal strategic initiatives.
What you will do
As Director Customer Engagement your starting point will be to, together with your colleagues at VFS and in the broad cross-functional network at the Volvo Group, take responsibilities in the following areas:
* Own end-to-end customer experience journeys, insight gathering, and strategic measurement, and collaborate with markets to drive alignment on customer experience objectives.
* Embed a customer-centric mindset across the globe, fostering cross-functional collaboration and a unified approach to delivering superior service.
* Utilize deep insights and advanced analytics to identify pain points and opportunities in the consumer journey and develop strategies and implement tactics to address them.
* Establish and roll-out the company's customer experience roadmap including the technology, data and analytics needed to provide a 360-degree view of the customers' experience and capabilities needed to meet the current and future needs of our customers across various stages of their lifecycle.
* refine CX strategies, ensuring the customers' voice is heard and acted upon.
* Collaborate closely with Enterprise Technology and various other stakeholders to integrate customer portal with CX initiatives, ensuring seamless and personalized customer experiences.
* Provide market insights and domain expertise to the VFS strategy for customer engagement.
* Manage existing customer experience and customer portal business resources.
* Define deliverables for outside resources to achieve milestones in the customer experience and customer portal roadmap.
* Represent VFS in Volvo Group customer engagement cross-business activities looking for integration opportunities with Group customer engagement initiatives.
* Set and manage budgets for customer experience and customer portal initiatives.
Your future team
You will report directly to the Senior Vice President Marketing, Communication and Sustainability. In VFS, we demonstrate a clear vision to continue Transforming Together, a global mindset and a proven track record of successfully developing people, teams, culture, and leadership.
This position is located in Gothenburg, Sweden or Greensboro, North Carolina.
Who are you?
Do you dream big? We do too, and we are excited to grow together. In this role, we believe it is the right mindset that will make a difference at VFS. If you, besides your genuine interest in working with people in Transforming Together, also have a positive, service-oriented, and collaborative mindset, and take a proactive approach to handling all responsibilities, idea generation, and recommendations for productivity and efficiency - then we would welcome you to apply for this role.
Qualifications likely required to be successful in this role include:
* Bachelor's degree (BS/BA) in Business, Marketing, or a related field preferred.
* 10+ years of experience in customer experience with a focus on customer onboarding, retention improvements, customer journey mapping and management, process improvement, or strategy where the primary function is to improve, track, measure, or influence customer engagement.
* Capacity to transform long-term strategies into effective tactical plans.
* A minimum of 5 years in a senior customer experience leadership role, preferably in the 2B2.
* Global experience planning and managing large-scale, customer journey strategies.
* Ability to operate at both a strategic level to align key business owners on CX priorities aligned to business results, as well as tactical level to lean in and drive the necessary cross-company collaboration for effective end-to-end execution.
* Analytical thinker with experience in data-driven decision making and the ability to translate insights into action.
* Strong background in consumer and customer research and analytics techniques, customer strategy, process improvement, and customer journey design.
Evidence of strong leadership and communication skills at all levels of the organization including C-suite/board level as well as peers and functional teams.
What's in it for you?
We offer a solid and competitive package of compensation and benefits, plus you will enjoy a diverse working environment with a culture of care and inclusion. As an investment, we support your personal development and growth to achieve your career aspirations. Volvo Financial Services is an on-site business and we understand that you might need occasional or temporary flexibility, which your leader is equipped to manage and fits well to our culture, as being together enables us to build upon our innovative and collaborative culture, as well as develop you for continued success.
If you want to make a real impact in your career, Volvo Financial Services is where you want to be. We look forward to meeting you.
Last Application Date: 06-25-2024
