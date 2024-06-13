Director, Csrd Reporting Controller At Volvo Group Headquarters
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
Climate change, population growth and increasing urbanization are shifting the landscape and expectations on transport and infrastructure. In all our actions, we need to consider how to reduce climate impact, use the world's resources more efficiently, and conduct business more responsibly.
Volvo Group has committed to take the lead and transform our industry towards a more sustainable future, and with strong commitment as well as an increased regulatory environment comes increased demand for follow-up and reporting of sustainability financials. Hence, a new reality also for us in the Volvo Groups finance function.
Volvo Group Finance contributes to realizing the vision of the Volvo Group by developing and providing a wide range of expert services from financial planning to accounting, business controlling, treasury, financial reporting, and investor relations.
We are serious about our sustainability journey in the Volvo Group and in the finance function we want to support in measuring and disclosing our progress.
At Group Finance we have a small team specialized in Taxonomy & CSRD reporting. Now we are looking for a colleague to join this team!
As a Director CSRD Reporting Controller within Group Finance you and the rest of the team are responsible for the CSRD reporting process, including process development & controlling, with the ultimate target of ensuring compliance with reporting of the EU CSRD directive.
The scope is broad and you will, together with the team, drive financial reporting and controlling aspects of CSRD reporting, including audit, processes, and systems for reporting as well as education and knowledge sharing.
This area is new for us, so we need you to be able to take the lead and set up the structure for reporting and controlling of this area.
Key responsibilities:
* Be the link between CSRD reporting & IFRS reporting, to ensure harmonization between these two reporting areas.
* Contribute to build the CSRD reporting competence within the Group. This is done in close cross functional cooperation with both "CSRD operations" and Internal Control.
* Contribute to increase efficiency in the CSRD reporting process through process development.
You will work closely with several of our finance functions at the headquarter, with colleagues from Corporate Responsibility and Legal but also cross functionally throughout the Volvo Group.
In this role you report to the VP & Head of Group Accounting & Consolidation.
Who are you?
As a base you have an Academic degree within Finance combined with several years of working experience from a technical accounting, controlling or other finance function in a large industrial and international company. A project experience from consultancy or audit functions is also relevant.
You have experience from implementing projects in large organizations where you have established new processes and ways-of working with a strong drive for process improvements.
You have a strong interest in CSRD reporting and a wish to further deepen your knowledge in this area.
To be successful in this position you must be communicative with strong collaboration skills. You are self-motivated and resourceful, and you thrive in a challenging environment.
Another key success factor is also to be able to work on a strategic level as being hands-on and accurate in handling financial information.
Curious and interested to join the team?
Please contact:
Roger Molin, VP & Head of Group Accounting & Consolidation roger.molin@volvo.com
Håkan Persson, HR Director hakan.persson@volvo.com
Last application date is June 30, 2024.
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Group Finance contributes to realizing the vision of the Volvo Group by developing and providing a wide range of expert services from financial planning to accounting, business controlling, M&As, financial reporting and investor relations. With Volvo Group Finance you will be part of a global and diverse team of highly skilled professionals who work with passion, trust each other and embrace change to stay ahead. We make our customers win. Ersättning
