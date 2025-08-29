Director Business Development, BioArctic
2025-08-29
BioArctic is a pioneering Swedish biopharma company dedicated to developing innovative treatments for neurodegenerative diseases. We are now seeking a Director Business Development to strengthen our organisation and support the expansion of our pipeline.
You will play an important role in identifying and evaluating opportunities for partnerships and collaborations, as well as supporting commercial evaluation of project ideas. You will report to our Senior Director of Business Development.
Main Responsibilities
Identify and evaluate external licensing and partnership opportunities
Lead the commercial evaluation of internal & external project ideas
Build and maintain long-term relationships with potential partners worldwide
Work closely with colleagues across functions and with internal and external stakeholders
Manage due diligence processes
Represent BioArctic in partnering meetings and negotiations
Cross-functional liaison for internal and external scientific stakeholders
The position is based at BioArctic's headquarters at Kungsholmen, Stockholm. The role includes international travel. It is a full-time, permanent position with BioArctic as the employer.
Your Profile
We are looking for someone who combines a solid scientific understanding with strong commercial skills. You have broad experience from business development in the pharmaceutical or biotechnology sector and feel comfortable collaborating across functions and disciplines. You are analytical, communicative and structured, with the ability to prioritise and deliver.
Required Experience and Skills
Master of Science or PhD in relevant field
Experience of developing business cases to evaluate in- or out-licensing or M&A opportunities
Experience of commercial evaluations of projects ideas and partnering opportunities
Experience of leading projects and cross functional teams
Experience of working closely with scientific teams to identify and evaluate business development opportunities.
Fluency in English
About BioArctic
BioArctic is an innovative Swedish biopharma company focusing on research into neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease and ALS. BioArctic's research has resulted in the world's first fully approved disease-modifying drug against Alzheimer's disease. The company has also developed the BrainTransporter technology, that has the possibility to improve the result of treatment against diseases of the brain. BioArctic's head office is located in Stockholm Sweden, and the company has around 140 employees.
Learn more about the company on www.bioarctic.com
Application and contact
Recruitment partner: Search4S, Anna Rennermalm, +46 70 794 20 05, anna@search4s.se
Application deadline: September 21, 2025. Please note that applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis and the advert may close earlier than the stated deadline.
Kindly apply via the application link, not by email.
We look forward to receiving your application! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Search4S Dustgoat AB
(org.nr 559065-9297), http://www.Search4s.se Arbetsplats
Search4s Dustgoat AB Kontakt
Anna anna@search4s.se +46 70 794 20 05 Jobbnummer
9483649