Director, Advertiser Solutions Nordics
2024-11-07
A leading independent technology company is maximizing customer value by delivering the future of digital advertising's supply chain.
This company's sell-side platform empowers the world's leading digital content creators across the open internet to control access to their inventory and increase monetization by enabling marketers to drive return on investment and reach addressable audiences across ad formats and devices.
Since 2006, the company's infrastructure-driven approach has allowed for the efficient processing and utilization of data in real time. By delivering scalable and flexible programmatic innovation, they improve outcomes for their customers while championing a vibrant and transparent digital advertising supply chain.
Role Overview: The Director of Advertiser Solutions, Nordics is a highly visible and strategically important role within the company.
We are looking for an individual whose digital media experience has given them a keen understanding of real-time bidding, a mastery of the full programmatic supply chain, and a network of advertiser and brand-direct relationships. Based in Stockholm, the Director will engage with major agencies and propose new partnership ideas. This requires a strategic, collaborative thinker who can bring in other company Directors, Executives, and subject-matter experts as needed.
The ideal candidate has experience at an Agency, AdTech platform, DSP, or SSP, with deep industry relationships and experience leading a team of experienced sellers. The candidate should enjoy networking at industry functions, stay up-to-date on the latest programmatic trends, and proactively seek out knowledge about the company's technology. The role demands creative thinking and collaboration with others to execute long-term, complex deals.
The successful candidate will have a proven record of progressive responsibility, target setting, and delivery in digital media and/or technology sales, with strong knowledge of all facets of inventory yield strategies and the operational requirements for real-time media monetization.
This position reports to the Country Manager, Nordics (based in Stockholm) and leads a team of 3+ people.
Key Responsibilities:
• Frequent and meaningful interaction across peers in other offices/functions and senior leadership teams.
• Contribute to and execute sales strategy across advertisers and brands.
• Foster a culture of collaboration and accountability.
• Help activate go-to-market strategies for new products across target clients.
• Mentor team members and create measurable frameworks for continuous development.
• Engage with mid to senior-level demand leads to help define the Central European sales strategy.
• Assist with target setting and update senior stakeholders on progress.
• Support the supply function by gathering insights from agencies.
• Develop and execute a sales strategy for network and independent agencies.
• Travel as needed to support business objectives (prospect/client meetings, conferences, internal meetings).
Key Competencies:
• 10+ years of related experience in sales, business development, and/or product within an advertising technology company, with experience leading a team of experienced sellers.
• Proven experience in target setting and delivery involving global collaboration between multiple stakeholders.
• Growth mindset: willing to take risks, ask questions, and learn without being focused on status or authority.
• Solution leadership: ability to shape the roadmap of client-requested features and lead discussions with C-level executives.
