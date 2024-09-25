Director
Job Description - Director
Main purpose of the role
Apply critical thinking and the necessary behaviors to drive the business forward in the applicable region/ cost centre/ segment/ sector/ major project as the case may be - in accordance with the Purpose, Values and Vision embodied by Turner & Townsend.
Key accountabilities (the below list is not exhaustive)
Vision & strategy:
Makes the difference by helping the business transform performance for a green, inclusive and productive world by developing and implementing strategies to ensure long-term growth and profitability for your unit.
Prepare, align and agree: Region/ cost centre/ segment/ sector/ major project strategy with the wider business.
Support: Our cross-sector approach in Real Estate, Infrastructure and Natural Resources.
Service delivery:
Drive and ensure service delivery to an excellent standard, build teams, manage performance across your unit and manage risk to the business
Lead, manage and deliver consultancy services, within timescales, budgets and Turner & Townsend governance requirements for commission delivery.
Monitor quality service delivery with a focus on providing a superior client experience, in all that we do including necessary peer reviews.
Protect the profitability of work delivered.
Successful delivery of managed services on all relevant commissions, including day-to-day project issues.
You deliver revenue growth, drive profitability whilst balancing the needs of the wider business, clients, people and shareholders.
Manage and maintain client relationships on commissions.
Development, maintenance and continuous improvement of our service model for the relevant markets.
Process improvement - Identify and act upon ways to improve internal systems and processes.
Knowledge management - Identify key information and learning generated from each commission and input to internal contacts.
Business generation:
You know the market, understand our clients, drive business growth and the development of new services.
Market-Facing: Promote the Turner & Townsend brand in the relevant markets.
Market-Making:
Develop our client base and provide entry to new markets/ clients.
Identify, develop and convert new business opportunities including the preparation and presentation of technical and commercial tenders and proposals, understanding Turner & Townsend governance requirements for business generation when doing so.
Market-Matching:
Identify and develop client/ partner relationships and alternative routes to market.
Act as the client lead (relationship manager) for selected clients in the relevant markets.
Support the development and implementation of initiatives of the global and local business eg. data, technology and net zero.
Develop capability to provide a sustainable and quality service to the market.
People:
Lead inclusively, distinguished by cultural agility and respect; You are able to motivate people within a dynamic environment and with care for their wellbeing.
Develop capacity, capability and leadership to provide a sustainable and quality service to the relevant markets including:
the identification of new talent to join Turner & Townsend
the coaching and development of current talent
line management of selected talent
Maintain personal performance (learning & development) plan, keeping it up to date regularly.
Develop personal professional competency level to agreed targets.
Attend all training courses as identified by Turner & Townsend and/ or your performance (learning & development) plan.
