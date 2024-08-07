Digital Workplace Support
Would you like to take part in transforming healthcare? Qbtech is the global market leader in professional ADHD tests, providing tests that are both CE marked and FDA cleared for use as an aid in the assessment and treatment evaluation of ADHD for people age 6-60. Our vision is to transform healthcare by providing a complete system of leading objective tests, products and services that empowers clinical and financial decision-makers to improve outcomes and support patients to better understand their symptoms and treatment.
Qbtech is present in 14 countries with offices in Stockholm, London and Houston. Over the next years, Qbtech will make significant investments into new products, technologies and people to further strengthen their services and product offerings with the aim of building an ecosystem with solutions for providers, clinicians and patients.
About the role
Do you want to experience the excitement working in a MedTech Company? Do you enjoy working with latest IT and interacting with people every day?
The Digital Workplace Support (DWS) role is responsible for making sure that all IT systems and equipment for the daily work of Qbtech employees operate efficiently. This position will focus on bringing maximum value out of Qbtech's core tools for productivity, collaboration and improvements. This includes managing software installs, configuration management for equipment/clients (computers, phones, etc), handling day-to-day internal tickets.
The role is Hybrid with at least 3 days a week from office.
Work Type:
Hybrid work setting (at least 3 days work from office per week).
Full time (permanent).
Essential Duties and responsibilities
Provide first line Digital Workplace support to all employees at Qbtech
Act on incoming tickets in ITSM system and prioritize according to business needs
Handle user accounts in our applications, including onboarding/offboarding, managing access control
Procuring hardware and software according to set routines, set it up and provide to users
Manage meeting room devices and user equipment/inventory tracking in Snipe IT and conduct audits for IT inventory.
Diagnose and troubleshoot hardware and software problems on various devices, including laptops, mobiles, printers, Networking devices, meeting room devices.
Who are you?
You have an outstanding problem-solving mentality and ability to work both independently and collaboratively as part of a team.
Someone with a strong organization, communication and documentation abilities.
Qualifications
You have at least 2 year's experience working full time in an DWP Support role.
Bachelor's Degree in Information Technology or a related field.
You are structured when troubleshooting and have problem solving abilities, you are working towards solving the root cause. You have high analytical skills.
You have solid knowledge of Windows 10-11/ MacOS Support, no issues navigating and troubleshooting those. Furthermore, you have some experience using Linux, comfortable using a shell terminal, understand the basics of scripting.
You have security mindset, understanding the need for educating users on how to act in common situations such as phishing.
You are used to Microsoft services, preferably even administered some Microsoft Azure before. You have basic understanding of directory services as Microsoft Entra ID, Microsoft Exchange, relations between users, groups and services.
Experience working in Confluence and Jira is beneficial.
Ticket management (service desk) experience.
English is our business language and the language mostly spoken at the office. Additionally, you should have basic understanding of Swedish language.
What can Qbtech offer you?
At Qbtech you will have the opportunity to work with something meaningful that helps people understand ADHD while transforming healthcare. You will work in an international environment together with some of the leading experts in the world. You will lead the development of best in class as well as first in class products and services - globally. There are plenty of opportunities to learn and grow and to expand into other technologies within the company. Qbtech also offers education and certifications in fields that are relevant to the technology used within the company.At Qbtech there will be learning opportunities to develop new skills and to evolve professionally in a fast-growing company. Ersättning
