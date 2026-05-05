Digital Product Marketer
Proposales AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2026-05-05
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Proposales AB i Stockholm
ProposalesTM is the modern proposal and e-signature platform for Groups & Event teams, trusted by more than 1,000 hotels across Europe and beyond.
Hotels use ProposalesTM to respond to incoming requests within minutes, boost conversions to 75 percent and save up to 1,000 hours per year per hotel. Our deep integrations with leading PMS, EMS and CRM platforms, including Oracle OPERA Cloud, Mews, OSEM, Event Temple, Salesforce and SuperOffice, are a key part of our competitive advantage
We're now looking for a Digital Product Marketer who can own the marketing strategy while staying hands-on with execution.
Please note: this role is fully on-site (5 days/week) in Stockholm.
Role Overview
This is a hybrid strategic and operational marketing role. You will be responsible for shaping Proposales' marketing direction while executing initiatives that drive pipeline, product adoption as well as brand positioning.
You will work closely with sales, product and leadership to develop messaging, campaigns and growth strategies that accelerate customer acquisition.
This role is ideal for someone who has experience in B2B SaaS marketing and product marketing and wants to step into a future CMO track.
This role is fully on site.
Key Responsibilities
Product Marketing & Positioning Own product positioning, messaging and differentiation. Translate features into clear customer value and lead launches of new features and updates. Develop sales enablement materials (pitch decks, demos, battlecards).
Growth & Demand Generation Plan and execute strategies to drive qualified pipeline. Own and optimize digital channels (website, SEO, paid, LinkedIn, marketing automation) and improve conversion across the full funnel.
Brand & Content Shape Proposales' category narrative and thought leadership. Create high-impact content (case studies, blogs, product explainers, sales collateral) and strengthen brand presence in the B2B SaaS space.
Sales Collaboration Partner closely with sales to improve lead quality, support account-based initiatives, and aligning campaigns with targets.
Analytics & Optimization Track performance, optimize campaigns and manage key KPIs. Which includes pipeline contribution, CAC, conversion rates and marketing-sourced revenue.
Marketing Leadership Define the marketing roadmap, manage external partners, in addition to contributing to the long-term strategy and go-to-market direction.
Requirements
Experience
3+ years of experience in B2B SaaS marketing
Strong background in product marketing or growth marketing
Experience working closely with sales teams
Proven ability to drive pipeline and growth
Skills
Strong messaging and positioning skills
Experience with digital marketing tools (HubSpot, CRM, analytics)
Ability to translate product features into customer value
Data-driven mindset
Excellent communication and storytelling skills
Bonus
Experience in sales tech / proposal software / revenue tools
Experience in early-stage or scale-up SaaS
Experience building marketing functions from scratch Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-11-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7385534-1982425". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Proposales AB
(org.nr 559150-6075), https://join.proposales.com
Torsgatan 26 (visa karta
)
113 21 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Proposales Jobbnummer
9892953