At Arjo, we know what moves us. We go above and beyond for people facing mobility challenges. We take every opportunity to work and grow as one team and take pride in sharing our knowledge and experience. Does that sound like something that moves you too? This could be your opportunity to begin a challenging and rewarding career in a healthcare company that empowers movement for people with mobility challenges.
Are you interested in Digital Customer Experience? Do you thrive in a highly international environment and would be interested in working for a leading global medical technology company?
Join the vibrant digital customer experience team as Digital Marketing Specialist based in Malmö at Arjo HQ. You will be reporting to the Director of Digital Customer Experience.
Key Responsibilities:
• Manage and update the digital ecosystem containing primarily website, PIM, DAM, marketing automation & analytics platforms.
• Become superuser of Arjo's digital platforms, manage the support channel and ensure that all users receive appropriate and timely support, access and permissions.
• Work closely with digital management team and developers to ensure that the digital ecosystem is functioning correctly and troubleshoot issues.
• Coordinate work with global and local market & communication managers to edit or add new pages on the website, including editing product descriptions, images, and documents.
• Create customers flows and landing pages to drive traffic to the website and improve the conversions.
• Ensure that all website content is accurate, up-to-date, and optimized for search engines.
• Ensure that all visual elements, such as images, colours, typography, and layout, are consistent with the company's brand guidelines and style.
• Participate in and manage CX projects and support campaign management activities.
• Monitor and maintain web optimization / SEO tools such as SiteImprove and pro-actively propose and deploy improvements.
• Conduct end-user training and maintain training manuals of the entire digital CX ecosystem.
• Adhere to quality standards based on relevant SOPs.
The ideal candidate have:
• Academic degree or equivalent within the area of digital marketing
• Experience in integrated digital ecosystems and primarily web estate with strong technical understanding. Experience in Optimizely DxP (EPIserver), marketing automation Salesforce Marketing Cloud Account Engagement (Pardot) is an advantage
• Good understanding of SEO to ensure that the website is optimized for search engines and to implement strategies to improve website traffic and search engine rankings.
• Experience of publishing global communication across different digital channels and running digital marketing programs.
• Knowledge and/or experience of graphic design software such as Photoshop.
• Strong technical understanding and willingness to learn and continue to develop and optimise digital ecosystem / journeys
As a person you are:
• Structured and well organized, with a high level of integrity.
• Ability to communicate at all levels in a global organisation with strong presentation and writing skills
• High level of flexibility and the ability to work independently managing multiple tasks
• Highly interested in digital technology with hands-on, proactive approach and driven by results.
• A self-motivated team player with an open 'can-do' attitude and high levels of energy and motivation.
• Good communication and networking skills, being able to interact and form strong partnerships and relationships.
We look forward to receiving your application. Applications will be reviewed and interviews scheduled continuously as applications are received. Please apply no later than 2023-05-20.
Apply here:https://jobs.arjo.com/job-invite/42103/
