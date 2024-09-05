Digital Marketing Manager
Iron Heart Sweden AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2024-09-05
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Iron Heart Sweden AB i Stockholm
Job Description
We are seeking a highly skilled and experienced Digital Marketing Manager to join our dynamic team at Bonmoja. The ideal candidate will be responsible for developing and implementing digital marketing strategies to enhance our clients' online presence, attract and retain customers, and drive revenue growth.
Key Responsibilities
Develop and execute a comprehensive digital marketing strategy, including SEO/SEM, email marketing, social media, and display advertising campaigns.
Analyse market trends and customer behaviour to tailor marketing efforts to target audiences effectively.
Manage the creation of engaging content for all digital platforms, ensuring brand consistency.
Oversee the performance of all digital marketing campaigns and assess against goals (ROI and KPIs).
Brief and manage the third party marketing design agency on their work and deliverables
Collaborate with internal teams to optimise user experience and ensure brand objectives are met.
Utilise strong analytical ability to evaluate end-to-end customer experience across multiple channels and customer touchpoints.
Lead on all aspects of digital marketing including key supplier management/liaison
Manage the digital marketing budget and allocate resources for maximum efficiency and impact.
Stay up-to-date with digital technology developments and introduce innovative marketing techniques.
Forge partnerships with influencers, affiliates, and other partners to expand reach and drive conversions.
Qualifications
The business will look for candidates with the following background
Experience of working in digital marketing for a period of a minimum of 5+ years.
University graduate, preferably with a digital marketing qualification.
Proven working experience in digital marketing, preferably within the gaming or online casino industry.
Demonstrable experience leading and managing SEO/SEM, marketing database, email, social media, and/or display advertising campaigns.
Preferable to have Emerging markets but especially African marketing experience
Experience in optimising landing pages and user funnels.
Solid knowledge of website analytics tools (e.g., Google Analytics, NetInsight, Omniture, WebTrends).
Experience in setting up and optimising Facebook & Google Adwords campaigns.
Strong analytical skills and data-driven thinking.
Up-to-date with the latest trends and best practices in online marketing and measurement.
Fluency in English is mandatory. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Iron Heart Sweden AB
(org.nr 559476-5801), http://www.bonmoja.com Arbetsplats
Bonmoja Jobbnummer
8882132