Digital Imaging Specialist Sony
2025-02-19
We are strengthening our team in Sweden and are therefore looking for a new resource as a Digital Imaging Specialist.
As the local product specialist and face of Sony, you will represent Sony's consumer and professional products in Sweden, working closely with the Swedish Key Account Manager.
Your role involves visiting photo retailer stores across Sweden, supporting them with sales activities, and ensuring Sony is well-represented in each location.
Building relationships with key stakeholders in the Swedish photo and video community is essential. You will also collaborate with our Nordic B2B and Pro team, assisting at events and engaging with potential new customers.
The work requires a lot of traveling both within Sweden but also to other Nordic countries.
You will report to the Head of DI MarCom Nordic & Wavecrest Account Executive.
As a Digital Imaging Specialist, you will be responsible for the following:
• Promoting Sony digital imaging products to both retailers and end consumers(photographers, videographers etc).
• Ensuring the achievement of sales targets in your designated stores.
• Training the store staff to ensure their knowledge about Sony products is up to date.
• Following up on campaigns and activities arranged by the Nordic Marketing and Sales team.
• Conducting local sales activities, selling to end consumers (photographers, videographers etc).
• Planning and coordinating photo- and video-focused events creating touch-and-try opportunities with Sony products and potential customers (Photo- & videographers, both Professionals and enthusiasts)
• Running exhibition stands and events, primarily in Sweden but also in other Nordic countries.
• Follow up and 1:1 meetings with Professional photo-and videographers offering support and training in Sony camera equipment.
• Investigate and build relationships for possible B2B sales - and act as an extended arm for the Nordic B2B team.
• Preparing internal presentations of your achievements and projects to Nordic Management.
Qualifications:
• Higher education and/or sales experience with documented results.
• Great knowledge and passion for digital imaging products - and skills within photo/videography.
• The ability to stand in front of a large crowd and present.
• Native Swedish skills - written and verbal
• Great English skills - written and verbal.
• Good computer skills - Microsoft Office and CRM systems.
• Good abilities in relationship-building with new people.
• Team player and good collaboration skills.
• Flexible regarding travel/overnight stays.
• Driving license class B.
The person we are looking for enjoys a high paced work environment and is structured and goal oriented.
You are comfortable in your own company on the road planning each work day by yourself and working independently - and you are also comfortable meeting new people and building relationships.
You understand what is required to succeed in sales and will be a good contributor with regards to your clients and colleagues.
A flexible approach to working hours (evenings and weekends) is required due to a lot of traveling, late nights and weekend events and fairs. This is a full-time position.
