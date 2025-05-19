Digital Deployment Leader
Company Description
You see things a little differently. So do we. We believe in discovering and developing the talent in each of us. We invest in your passions and encourage you to grow with them. Come and see things a little differently with us!
The IKEA vision is to create a better everyday life for the many people - our customers, co-workers, and suppliers. Together, we create a workplace where everyone feels free to be themselves - to experiment, try new ways, and dare to ask, "What if...?" We believe in everyday personal growth and offer the opportunity to develop your career globally. At IKEA we have a vibrant culture where ideas are heard, where there is opportunity to learn new skills and where the goal always is "to create a better everyday life for the many people".
The Supply Area assignment is all about enabling business, developing people and relations, and securing compliance. Supply Areas are places where co-workers and business partners connect to share, add value, and collaborate cross functional borders. We have 7 Supply Areas in IKEA Supply around the world, and we operate in a fast paced, truly global environment with an endless supply of challenges and development opportunities.
We are now recruiting for a Digital Deployment Leader, that will report to Emma Keith, Global Supply Area Finance Performance & Operations Manager.
Job Description
In the role as Supply Area Digital Deployment Leader, you will have the important assignment to proactively lead the digital agenda within Supply Areas. The aim with your work is to implement and apply digital technologies to improve performance and quality, reduce manual work and increase efficiency to meet today's and tomorrow's business needs. You will work in a very global and dynamic environment collaborating with many stakeholders both within the Supply Area functions (Finance Performance & Operations, Workplace Operations, People & Culture, Communication, Quality and Sustainability) but also across the IKEA value-chain and by this, build strong relationships and find better ways forward - together.
This role will also include, but not be limited to:
Developing reporting and analytics capabilities across the Supply Area organisation utilizing Inter IKEA's modern data & analytics platform.
Setting up and mentoring a digital/Power BI Super User community within the Supply Area by providing trainings, co-development and guidance, showcasing new BI functionalities by creating proof of concepts and giving support needed to get the team up to speed.
Support with development of common Power BI reports, to standardize, boost productivity, better interpret data, improve analysis and insights to SA stakeholders.
Developing a structure for how to work with data and analytics within the Supply Areas, trouble shooting of data-related issues and governance of reports and data sources.
Securing compliance with our data security rules and setting up appropriate governance.
Collaborating with Supply Area stakeholders to understand their data needs
Be an active member of Finance Performance & Operations Matrix but also working closely with the other Supply Area matrices.
Qualifications
Are you our next Supply Area Digital Deployment Leader? To be successful in this role we see that you are a Leader with a digital mindset who really enjoy working and leading in a global environment. You have the ability to work on a tactical and strategic level, but you also enjoy working hands-on when needed. You feel inspired and motivated to lead and develop business and people together and have a strong desire to move our digital agenda forward. You have solid IT skills, a genuine interest in modern tools and technologies and excellent knowledge in PowerBI and know how to work with data modelling and report development.
Additionally, you have:
Experience in working on strategic/tactical/operational level and good knowledge of the IKEA strategic landscape and the IKEA Business model.
Strong in stakeholder management, demonstrating the ability to build trustful relations and interest in finding win-win solutions
Ability to lead businesses with a holistic view. Always act with the customer, co-worker, business partners and total IKEA interests in mind.
Experience working with finance processes (a plus).
Additional Information
Interested? We'd love to hear from you! Please send in your application in English the latest on 2 June 2025.
This position will be based in Älmhult or in one of the Supply Area offices in Europe, we offer relocation support.
Curious to know more? For information about the position, please contact Hiring manager Emma Keith at emma.keith@inter.ikea.com
and if you have questions about the recruitment process please contact People & Culture Specialist Katie Pettersson at katie.pettersson2@inter.ikea.com
.
