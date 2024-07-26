Digital Communications Officer
2024-07-26
The European Spallation Source, is one of the largest science and technology facilities being built today. As the construction of this Big Science centre approaches completion, the organisation is preparing to transition from a construction site into a world-class neutron science research facility.
To help us realise our mission of being the most powerful neutron source in the world, we are looking for a forward-thinking and experienced Digital Communications Officer to join our Communications team. The Communications Team is responsible for supporting the ESS organisation through strategic communications and engagement, telling the ESS story, managing its reputation and engaging with internal and external stakeholders.
Come and build the future of Science with us!
About the role:
As Digital Communications Officer, you will be a key player in the ESS Communications team. Reporting directly to the Head of Communications, you will collaborate closely with team colleagues and with a wide range of relevant stakeholders.
In this role you will be responsible for developing and delivering high quality content for a variety of communication channels, projects and initiatives in line with ESS communications and engagement strategies. You will lead the digital communication channel development and management, which includes overseeing overall content planning for our public website and social media channels (LinkedIn, Instagram, X and YouTube).
As an experienced Digital Communications professional, you will also lead the analysis of metrics from communications activities across all digital channels, translating them into insights and KPI's to inform strategic priorities and plans. Developing and managing relationships with the providers of systems, tools and infrastructure for our digital channels will be part of this role.
At ESS, we often say that we are "building the plane whilst it's flying through the air." This is also true for this role, as you will have a real and genuine chance to contribute to the development, implementation and evolution of an overall content strategy for all channels and key target groups.
This is a full-time, permanent position based at the ESS Campus in Lund, Sweden.
About you:
First and foremost, we need a team-player who is suitably qualified and experienced in the field of content and channel management. Ideally, you will have appropriate university-level qualifications. However, significant relevant experience in a similar role is more critical than the type of qualification you hold. A demonstrable understanding of the communication needs of multi-stakeholder organisations operating in a scientific research field is a unique advantage for this role.
As ESS is a major research infrastructure project within the European Union, we enjoy very strong interest from the general public, media, industry and other research facilities. A key aspect of your job will be to secure the production and distribution of content targeting a variety of external and internal stakeholder groups in line with the communications and engagement strategy and priorities. Prior experience in end-to-end digital channel management is essential for this role. You should therefore have substantial, demonstrable experience of multi-channel content development, distribution and follow-up.
It is important that you are able to plan and structure your work independently, whilst at the same time being able to collaborate and deliver as a member of the team. You should have a strategic outlook and a logical, methodical approach to your work - as well as a passion for producing high quality content which is expertly edited. We are looking for someone with a native-speaker command of English and the comprehensive writing skills necessary to produce engaging content for a wide variety of audiences and purposes.
What can we offer?
Aside from the chance to work at truly unique big science project, you can also expect:
• An opportunity to contribute to the future discoveries within neutron science.
• A stunning, brand new workplace filled with innovative minds and brilliant people from across the globe.
• A challenging, innovative and stimulating work environment.
• Market competitive compensation that is individual and differentiated according to role, responsibilities, individual skills, abilities and achievements.
• 30 days of annual leave, as well as more than 10 days of public holiday and company days off or days with limited working hours.
• Monthly pension contributions on top of your salary.
If you see yourself in what we're looking for, please provide your CV and motivation letter in English by clicking on "apply" and following the instructions. Please be aware that we can only accept direct applications made via the ESS website.
Certain roles at ESS require health and safety checks and/or security clearance procedures, which will be performed as part of the recruitment process.
We review applications continuously, so don't miss out! Submit your application as soon as you can and quote the job reference number ESD-46901 in your application. The last day for receiving applications is the Friday the 6th of September 2024.
For more information regarding the ESS recruitment process, please contact Daniel Nordin Baker - Recruitment partner - at daniel.nordin@ess.eu
For trade union information, please contact Unionen representative Mikael Johansson on Mikael.Johansson@ess.eu
or SACO/Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers representative Marc Kickulies at marc.kickulies@ess.eu
