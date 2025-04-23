Diagnostic Engineer
2025-04-23
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
Up for a New Challenge?
Are you ready to take your career to the next level? Do you want to shape the future of sustainable power while working in a dynamic, innovative and supportive environment?
At Volvo Penta, we believe in pushing boundaries, thinking outside the box and having fun while delivering high performance. Out team thrives on respect, commitment and collaboration - because we know our people make the difference!
Your Impact as a Diagnostic Engineer
As a part of our Diagnostic & AECD team within Electronics & Software, you will play a key role in ensuring cutting-edge diagnostic solutions for both ICE- and Electromobility projects. From concept to production, your expertise will contribute to robust and customer-centric fault tracing strategies that drive reliability and efficiency.
Your Mission:
* Lead calibration, verification and validation of diagnostic solutions.
* Drive innovation in fault tracing strategies and data analysis.
* Engage in all project phases - from concept to production launch.
* Support technical documentation with your diagnostic expertise.
Who Are You?
You are a problem solver with a passion for diagnostics and innovation. You have:
* 8+ years of diagnostic experience within ICE or Electric Drivelines (calibration, fault injection, function development).
* A strong analytical mindset and a proactive approach.
* Expertise in EMS2.4 or ECM4 and engine/EATS calibration.
* Experience with vehicle/vessel propulsion, fuel cells, or electrical power distribution systems.
Why Jois Us?
* Work on groundbreaking projects and contribute to new services in an exciting, fast evolving industry that breathes transformation.
* Be part of a culture that values innovation, creativity and personal growth.
* Enjoy a workplace where ideas matter, and your impact is real.
Ready to make a difference? Apply now and be a part of pioneering sustainable power, productivity and experience with Volvo Penta!
Contact:
Andreas Samson, Manager Diagnostics & AECD, +46 739024296
Last application date: May 18
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Volvo Penta, a world-leading supplier of engines and complete drive systems for marine and industrial applications, you will be part of a global and diverse team of highly skilled professionals who works with passion, trust each other and embraces change to stay ahead. We make our customers win. Ersättning
