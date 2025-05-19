Diagnostic Engineer
2025-05-19
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Kungsbacka
, Borås
, Trollhättan
eller i hela Sverige
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
What's in it for you?
Innovations within transport will reshape the cities of tomorrow. Automated driving, electromobility and connected vehicles will allow for quieter, cleaner and safer mega-cities to grow and prosper. For us in the Volvo Group, technology means the aspiration to move forward, constantly working together to improve and do better. It means creative and innovative thinking, evolutionary and revolutionary problem solving - all in order to reach our vision.
The Volvo Group is one of the world's leading manufacturers of trucks, buses, and construction equipment, marine and industrial engines. Volvo Group Trucks Technology (GTT) provides Volvo Group Trucks with state-of-the-art research, cutting-edge engineering, product planning and purchasing services, as well as aftermarket product support.
Who are you?
We are looking for a Diagnostic Engineer to join our Aftermarket Technology Team in Gothenburg - is it you?
As Diagnostics Engineers you are at the forefront of the Aftermarket group's projects and participate in the mid to late design phases, strategic decisions impacting our products.
Do you want to join a global team with the energy, passion and drive to improve customer satisfaction?
Are you able to design diagnostic strategies and advanced tools for use by our technicians?
Do you have experience within heavy duty vehicle repair and diagnostics with Engineering background?
Would you like to drive improvements and implement new concepts within technical projects using programming languages such as Python, HTML5, CSS, Java-script or OTX Development?
Can you analyze data accurately and do you have a working knowledge of electronics/component testing (CANoe, CANalyzer, SAFe)?
Do you have the exceptional people and communication skills needed to develop positive relationships within our team, and with colleagues keeping the customer in mind?
Then we could be a perfect match!
You need energy, passion and trust to join us in our journey to become the world leaders in sustainable transport solutions.
What you will do
As a Diagnostics Engineer within Aftermarket Technology, you will be part of a dynamic team. You will have an eye for detail to support project deliveries, analyze information and contribute to the design and strategy for technical solutions. Prioritization and pedagogical skills are also essential as you will be responsible for the aftermarket diagnostic flows during implementation of the diagnostic strategies.
Ready for the next move?
Are you excited to bring your skills and disruptive ideas to the table? We can't wait to hear from you. Apply today!
For any further details kindly contact:
Hiring Manager: Kostas Symniotis, Acting Group Manager, Vehicle Diagnostic Data Engineering, AMT at kostas.symniotis@volvo.com
Last application date is 2025-06-02.
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation. Ersättning
