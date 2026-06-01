Data Scientist - Test and Verification
Toyota Material Handling Europe AB / Datajobb / Mjölby Visa alla datajobb i Mjölby
2026-06-01
, Boxholm
, Vadstena
, Motala
, Haninge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Toyota Material Handling Europe AB i Mjölby
, Örebro
, Borås
, Solna
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Are you passionate about driving and advancing work in data analysis and machine learning? We are looking for a Data Scientist for our verification department at Toyota Material Handling Europe.
As a Data Scientist you will work with:
Lead and further develop our approach to data, data analysis, and machine learning within the department.
Performing Analysis and create models to help us understand problems and draw conclusions.
Lead the development of tools for analyzing and visualizing data from our operations.
As part of our team, you will have an important role in developing the market-leading products of the future.
By working together with other engineers in the department, you will gain an understanding of the product, and how digital tools can contribute to more efficient working methods.You will be an important link between the verification department and other functions within the company that work with AI, machine learning and digital tools.
You will explore concepts and ideas that can lead to great value for the department.
Your profile
For the position of Application Engineer, we are looking for someone who has:
MSc in Engineering or equivalent experience
Good knowledge of AI and machine learning
Easy to communicate and collaborate
Good knowledge of relevant programming languages
Strong proficiency in English, both written and spoken
Previous experience within Toyota Material Handling Europe is a plus
Who is R&D Toyota Material Handling Europe?
Toyota Material Handling Europe is a world leader in material handling and we are making large investments to meet the needs of the future. At our R&D department in Mjölby, 300 employees work on the development of our products and services as well as new innovative solutions. At Toyota, we work with a holistic perspective where employees have responsibility from concept to finished product.
At Toyota, we combine classic design with modern technology in automation, IoT and AI. Our product portfolio ranges from manual hand trucks to driverless vehicles with advanced technology. In the R&D department, we work with short development cycles to meet the demand of a rapidly growing market.
Together, we work in cross-functional teams with agile working methods. Everyday life at R&D alternates between theory and practice, with great opportunities for our engineers to test their new technical solutions in practice in our extensive modern test lab. Our large-scale production lies side by side with R&D, which creates good conditions for direct feedback from the practical application of the products.
The employees in R&D describe our managers and leaders as inclusive, attentive and without prestige. We at Toyota are keen to create a familiar working climate with opportunities for personal development and good career prospects.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Toyota Material Handling Europe AB
(org.nr 556491-9537)
Svarvargatan 8 (visa karta
)
595 81 MJÖLBY Arbetsplats
Toyota Material Handling Manufacturing Sweden Kontakt
Contact
Toyota Material Handling Daniella.Moller@toyota-industries.eu Jobbnummer
9940606