DevSecOps Engineer (756311)
Ericsson AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-11-20
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ericsson AB i Stockholm
, Sundbyberg
, Sigtuna
, Gävle
, Örebro
eller i hela Sverige
Grow with us
About this opportunity
CloudRAN PEU Engineering Environment & Services unit is now looking for an experienced DevSecOps Engineer to join our dynamic team. The ideal candidate will play a critical role in integrating security practices into our software development lifecycle, ensuring the delivery of secure, high-quality applications. As a DevSecOps Engineer, you will collaborate with cross-functional teams to implement security best practices, automate security processes, and drive a culture of continuous security improvement.
Join our team and make a significant impact by championing security in our software development and delivery processes and delivering secure, resilient production systems and applications to our customers.
What you will do
• Collaborate with development, security, and operations teams to integrate security into the software development lifecycle, including design, development, testing, and deployment phases.
• Implement and manage security tools and technologies in the CI/CD pipeline to automate security testing, vulnerability scanning, and compliance checks.
• Develop and maintain production systems using tools such as Terraform, Ansible, or CloudFormation to ensure secure and compliant deployment.
• Conduct security assessments, threat modelling, and penetration testing to identify and remediate security vulnerabilities in tools, services, applications and infrastructure.
• Participate in incident response activities, including analyzing security incidents, conducting root cause analysis, and implementing preventive measures.
• Collaborate with stakeholders to define and enforce security policies, standards, and best practices across the organization.
• Stay updated on emerging security threats, vulnerabilities, and industry best practices to continuously improve our DevSecOps practices.
• Continuous learning on the job and experimenting with new technology(s)
You will bring
• Bachelor's degree in computer science, Engineering, or a related field.
• Relevant certifications (e.g., CISSP, CEH, AWS Security) is a plus.
• Proven experience in software development, DevOps, or security roles with a focus on integrating security into the development lifecycle.
• Hands-on experience with DevSecOps tools and technologies, such as GitLab, Jenkins, Docker, and Kubernetes.
• Knowledge of vulnerability scanners, Code analysis tools, Static application security testing tools, and Dynamic application security testing tools, container security tools, compliance scanning tools, IaC security tools.
• Strong understanding of cloud security principles and experience with cloud platforms such as AWS, Azure, or GCP.
• Proficiency in scripting and programming languages (e.g., Python, Ruby, Shell, Go) for automation and tool development.
• Experience with infrastructure security as code (IaC) and configuration management tools, such as Terraform, Ansible, or Chef.
• Excellent communication and collaboration skills with the ability to work effectively in cross-functional teams.
Contact: Anu Hirvikallio anu.hirvikallio@ericsson.com
Vetting including references and relevant background screening will be conducted for final candidates.
Location: Stockholm, Sweden Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ericsson AB
(org.nr 556056-6258)
Torshamnsgatan 23 (visa karta
)
164 40 KISTA Arbetsplats
Ericsson Jobbnummer
9022080