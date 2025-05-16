DevOps Specialist to Intric
Intric is on a mission to let everyone benefit from generative AI by making the creation and deployment of AI-based tools easy, open, and secure. Their collaborative platform is already trusted across Sweden's public sector - and as they continue to scale, they are now looking for someone to take ownership of their platform delivery and infrastructure - is that person you?
As Intric's DevOps Specialist you will lead the delivery of their AI platform - from repository to deployment - ensuring it remains scalable, robust, and secure. You will work closely with the engineering team to enable fast, safe, and reliable releases, and help lay the foundation for a truly modern platform architecture. This is a hands-on role with real impact. From improving CI/CD pipelines to owning infrastructure operations and contributing to data pipeline development, the specialist will be involved across the board. As the company grows, there will also be plenty of opportunities to contribute to platform development in Python.
Tech Stack: Intric's tech stack consists of Node, TypeScript, HTML/CSS, Svelte/SvelteKit, Tailwind CSS, and Melt UI. Their infrastructure tools include Docker, Git, and Jira.
The Team: The DevOps Specialist will join a fast-paced, cross-functional product team where things move quickly and process overhead is kept low. Collaboration, trust, and pragmatism are central to how the team works. There will be freedom to shape Intric's DevOps practices and infrastructure as they scale - and input from this role will be key to ensuring that growth is efficient and sustainable.
The perks of being a part of Intric:
• Flexible, trust-based work environment
• High degree of ownership and influence
• Work on meaningful technology with real societal impact
• A collaborative and curious team that values continuous learning
Work tasks
• Own and improve our platform delivery - from codebase to production
• Build and manage CI/CD pipelines to enable fast and secure releases
• Design scalable deployment patterns across cloud and on-prem environments
• Manage infrastructure-as-code, monitoring, logging and operations
• Maintain and evolve ETL pipelines for secure and efficient data handling
• Contribute to backend Python development when delivery is solid
• Several years of experience in a DevOps or similar technical role
• Strong background in CI/CD, containerization, and infrastructure automation
• Hands-on experience with modern cloud infrastructure and infrastructure-as-code
• Comfortable working closely with developers - you think dev and ops belong together
• Solid scripting skills and a mindset geared toward automation
• Experience or interest in Python development
• A strong interest in AI and its transformative potential
