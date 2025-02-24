DevOps Specialist, Oracle
What makes Cognizant a unique place to work? The combination of rapid growth and an international and innovative environment! This is creating a lot of opportunities for people like YOU - people with an entrepreneurial spirit who want to make a difference in this world.
At Cognizant, together with your colleagues from all around the world, you will collaborate on creating solutions for the world's leading companies and help them become more flexible, more innovative, and successful. And this is your chance to be part of the success story: we are looking for an Oracle DevOps Engineer to join our DevOps team.
About Cognizant EAS-Oracle
Cognizant is a highly respected and successful IT & business transformation partner for many distinguished organizations globally. We work with the world's leading organizations to provide collaborative solutions to their business and IT challenges with innovative ideas. As Oracle solution practice (EAS-Oracle) our expertise in cloud and Oracle delivery empowers our customers with best-in-class service for digital transformation across 15 verticals including: banking and financial services, healthcare, retail, consumer goods and insurance.
About the role
As part of a DevOps team you will be building, supporting, migrating, and automating the Oracle environment on Exadata Cloud at Customer (ExaCC). Products supported within that environment include Oracle databases, Oracle Enterprise Manager, Oracle Key Vault and ExaCC.
You will engineer the solution to build ExaCC platform to be compliant to regulatory requirements. You will be extensively working on Oracle Database migrations to ExaCC.
A part of the workload will be developing the infrastructure as code to support CI/CD pipeline based on products such as Git, Jenkins, Ansible and Python.
Your day-to-day activities will range from actual engineering the Database migrations and coding automation scripts to engineering new or adapted solutions for the customer. As part of the migration delivery team you will also be responsible for configuration of monitoring, maximum availability architecture (MAA) and support during and after the cutover window.
You will work closely together with other teams and the Product Owner.
Our ideal candidate
You are an experienced Oracle database administrator with Exadata/ExaCC knowledge and like to work in a DevOps team in a complex environment
You love challenges and are motivated to achieve the project objectivesm. You are a team player, but also a self-starter
You see the big-picture but like to go in detail to solve complex integration issues
Experience with DevOps, Scrum, Agile
Extensive experience with Oracle Enterprise Manager, Oracle Enterprise Linux and virtualization
Good knowledge of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure
What you can expect
Become part of a the 'flag ship' success story - We go through enormous growth!
Based in the Nordics - we have offices in Norway, Denmark and Sweden in an European and Global network
Organization driven by technology - We have a tremendous technology backbone
Open, 'can do' team spirit
Environment where you can make your own ideas reality
To work on various challenging clients and projects
For more information contact: Cajsa.orvenholt@cognizant.com
