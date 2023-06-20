Devops Engineer with Cloud Experience
Volumental AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
In a world where product size labels are wildly unreliable, Volumental is the footwear industry's leading FitTechTM company, using 3D scans and a one-of-a-kind, AI-powered recommendation engine to match everyone with the shoes that fit them best.
With top brand and retail partners worldwide including New Balance, Bauer, The Athlete's Foot, Ecco and XXL, our footprint spans 3000+ stores across 52 countries, and growing!
What will you work on:
Volumental has a data and machine learning platform that is the cloud backbone of our 3000 devices spread across six continents, serving 17 million users. And we expect these numbers to keep growing rapidly.
As a member of the infrastructure team, you will be part of architecting and building the core components that make this scaling possible. While, at the same time, allowing us to develop new services and roll out robust new features.
While it is crucial to be prudent and maintain reliability, it is also important not to get stuck in legacy. Therefore, we have never been afraid to explore new approaches and use modern technologies where it may help us. At Volumental, we want you to strike the same balance between a forward-looking and curious mindset and measured diligence.
We're excited about you because you are:
Collaborative and kind team member.
Open to teaching others and learning new things.
Keen to work in a caring environment.
We expect you to have:
Some professional experience as a software tinkerer. We are interested in meeting all kinds of developers, no matter your years of experience.
Be interested in working with the programming languages that we use for the backend: Golang and Python. Experience in other languages is valuable.
Understand how and when to use common modern cloud technologies such as k8s and platforms such as GCP, AWS, or Azure.
Bonus - Don't let these stop you from applying, but if they fit you, please let us know!
Have used k8s, ArgoCD or Terraform, or other comparable tools.
Have learned (perhaps the hard way) how it is when something important breaks on a late Saturday night, and have found good practices to avoid it.
Have worked with deployments or data volumes large enough that they could not be hosted on a single node.
Have handled deployments with more than a million users.
Are interested in authentication and data security.
Have a good grasp of computer networking and common network protocols.
Have a degree in computer science or similar.
