DevOps Engineer Software Delivery Automation
2025-09-01
Are you passionate about empowering developers and improving engineering efficiency at scale? We're looking for a DevOps Engineer to join our Orchestration Platform team, responsible for GitHub Enterprise Cloud. You'll work alongside experienced engineers and product owners to build, operate, and evolve the platform that supports over 1500 developers across the bank. This is a hands-on, collaborative role where you'll contribute to automation and developer enablement-helping shape the future of our internal developer experience. In Swedbank you have the opportunity to: Be part of a team that drives the engineering culture across the bank.
Make a real impact on the daily work of 1500+ engineers.
Build and operate the banks GitHub Enterprise Cloud offering enabling AI-powered features such as GitHub Copilot and more to the entire bank.
Automate the provisioning and lifecycle of GitHub organizations, repositories, and runners.
Manage Kubernetes-based self-hosted runners on Azure AKS, optimizing for performance and cost.
Develop Java-based microservices to support the service offering.
Implement security and compliance controls.
Monitor and troubleshoot GitHub services and runners, participating in on-call rotations and incident response.
Work hands-on with a modern, evolving tech stack and influence its future direction.
Support developers by providing documentation, and guidance on GitHub workflows and CI/CD best practices.
Collaborate across teams to align on standards, share knowledge, and drive adoption.
What is needed in this role: Solid experience in DevOps, platform engineering, or software development (5+ years preferred).
Hands-on expertise with GitHub Enterprise Cloud, Kubernetes, and Azure AKS.
Proficiency in Java (or other OOP languages) and experience building microservices.
Strong understanding of CI/CD pipelines and GitOps.
Familiarity with security practices, compliance requirements, and observability tools.
A collaborative mindset, strong communication skills, and a passion for continuous improvement.
A degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or a related field.
With us, you can experience: Personal and professional growth through self-leadership and continuous development.
Meaningful work that positively impacts our workplace, our customers, and society.
An open and collaborative culture that encourages cross-functional teamwork and provides networking opportunities.
A supportive and inclusive environment that promotes a balanced and sustainable work-life, with flexible working conditions when suitable for the role.
Benefits such as our share based reward program Eken, company pension plan, employee offer for banking products, health insurance.
"Join our team and...be a part of an inspiring atmosphere with talented colleagues who like to share their knowledge and who are always ready to help. As your manager, I am including, caring, and engaged. I like structure but can also be flexible and pragmatic. My objective is to create a positive and engaging work environment where the team can thrive, have fun, and perform at its best. I believe that empowerment allows people to grow and do amazing things. If you find this inspiring - this is the role for you!" Jon Siljehag, your future leader
We look forward to receiving your application by 21.09.2025. Location: Stockholm, Tallinn, Vilnius, Riga
Recruiting manager: Jon Siljehag
If you are employed in Estonia, please note that the salary offered for this position ranges from 4300-6500 gross i.e. before taxes. Read more here.
If you are to be employed in Latvia, please note that the salary offered for this position ranges from 3750-5650 gross i.e. before taxes. Read more here.
If you are to be employed in Lithuania, please note that the salary offered for this position ranges from 4850-7250 gross i.e. before taxes. Read more here.
We may begin the selection during the application period, so we welcome your application as soon as possible.
We have made our choice regarding recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or sellers of other recruitment services. Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.
#LI-Hybrid Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Swedbank AB
(org.nr 502017-7753) Arbetsplats
Swedbank Kontakt
Jon Siljehag jon.siljehag@swedbank.se Jobbnummer
9485445