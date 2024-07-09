DevOps Engineer, Service Provisioning & Mediation
2024-07-09
Would you like to be part of a dynamic organization and help change the telecommunications landscape for Sweden, then look no further. As a member of the Common IT/ Service provisioning and mediation Group under IT division, you will be part of ' Provisioning DevOps team' and working on latest and greatest tech stacks to make sure all our promise of operations reliability is kept.
Digital Capabilities & Technology
Are you ready to be at the forefront of digital innovation? Join our dynamic team at Tele2, where Digital Capabilities & Technology (DCT) is the engine behind our products and services. As the essential enabler of our commercial ambitions, DCT brings automation and simplicity to the telecommunications industry, revolutionizing the way we connect and communicate.
Within our organization, you'll find everything from the backbone infrastructure of technology and IT systems, serving both our external & internal customers, to advanced analytics, AI creation, and frontend development. Our team plays a vital role in ensuring reliable and premium services through delivering exceptional experiences to our end customers, both Consumer and Enterprises, all the while supporting our colleagues within Tele2.
About the role
As a member of the Service Provisioning and mediation Group under IT division, you will be part of DevOps team and working on latest and greatest tech stacks to inspire people and help move tele2 as organization closer to its Vision.
Who are you?
A few years of relevant experience as a DevOps engineer and working with multiple on-prem and/or Hyper scalers solutions such as AWS, Azure etc.
Experience in building and maintaining testing, production environments in AWS and have a holistic use of major services offered there.
Experience working with CICD, Jenkins, Gitlab, Appdynamics, Kibana, elastic or similar software products.
Experience in debugging performance issues and production incidents and solve them as per SLA's
A person who is willing to wear different hats to solve the various production issues at hand and propose solutions to avoid the repetition of same problems in future.
Experience working with Ansible, Maven, Python and other scripting languages.
Meriting experience/skills
Experience in cloud security is a plus.
Experience in networking design FW's, LB's etc.
You are comfortable working with GNU and Linux based systems.
Experience in Containers, Dockers.
Good communication skills and not afraid to challenge the status quo.
A few words from the manager
The Core capability of Service Provisioning and mediation group is to build, maintain and provide reliable Provisioning services to all BSS stacks of Tele2 SE (Comviq, Tele2) and Tele2 Baltics and provide an integration layer (via REST & SOAP API's) to provision end customers in our core network(s). (3G, 4G, 5G and beyond) in a secure manner.
You will have the opportunity to work with latest and greatest technology stacks used in Tele2 and learn along the way while having fun.
Why Tele2
We believe in fostering a creative and flexible work environment. You will be part of a culture where teamwork and inclusion are leading the way forward, a place where you bring your whole self to work as the unique person you are. We are committed to building a company that values diversity in all its forms.
Every employee is important for the company's success, and you will always have an impact through your work with opportunities for growth and development through internal paths.
At Tele2, we work hard to our commitment to lead in sustainability, which has made us the number one climate leader in Europe, and we keep reaching new goals as we are bound to shift to a circular economy.
Interest and application
Would you like to be a part of the Tele2s value-driven and including culture? Then hit the "apply now" button and let's find out if we're a match!
Please note that in compliance with personal data management regulations (GDPR), we are unable to accept CVs via email.
As a step in the recruitment process, Tele2 performs a background check on final candidates.
At Tele2 we work hard to fulfill our commitment to lead in sustainability being named the number one climate leader in Europe by The Financial Times and we keep reaching new goals as we are bound to shift to a circular economy.
We take great pride in delivering customer value by being Reliable, Insight Driven and Collaborative. We call it the Tele2 Way.
