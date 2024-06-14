DevOps Engineer (Kafka)
Company Description
H&M is a fashion brand that offers the latest styles and inspiration, from fashion pieces and unique designer collaborations to affordable wardrobe essentials. Our business idea is fashion & quality at the best price in a sustainable way. Learn more about H&M here.
This is a full-time position with placement in Stockholm, Sweden.
Job Description
If taking H&M's integration platform to its next level excites you, then this opportunity is for you! The Event and Integration Services team is looking for an experienced DevOps engineer with a strong focus on working with Kafka. In this role, you will engage with a diverse and innovative integration ecosystem, collaborating with a highly skilled team that maintains various central integration platforms at H&M. You will see the big picture, identify patterns, and instinctively know how to win support for your ideas. Partnering with different teams and areas, you will support our Unit in driving the Integration Platforms & Services mission and roadmap. You will build and configure Kafka solutions that are easy to maintain and adapt, regardless of tools or languages. Believing in a non-hierarchical culture of collaboration, transparency, safety, and trust, you will work with a focus on value creation, growth, and serving customers with full ownership and accountability. Join our high-performance team and constantly improve the experience of our end users.
Some of your responsibilities will include:
Strong experience in software engineering with focus on event streaming platforms such as Kafka and Solace.
Worked with Event-driven Architecture and knowledge of how to implement this on a large scale in an Enterprise.
Deep understanding of CI/CD automation for platform onboarding and self-service capabilities
Deep knowledge of public cloud technologies (Azure & GCP primary)
Strong agile mindset and skilled in planning, prioritizing, execution, and follow ups with cross functional teams.
Develop and maintain event-driven architecture using platforms like Solace and Kafka.
Ensure high quality of developed technical solutions
Evaluate new platforms and features and work on proof of concepts and prototypes
Deliver on time, demonstrating a strong commitment to deliver on the team mission and agreed backlog
Create knowledge and produce the necessary documentation
Qualifications
10+ years of overall experience with 5+ years of experience working as a DevOps Engineer
Deep understanding of Event-Driven Architecture principles.
Substantial experience with version control software (Azure DevOps, Github etc.)
Extensive hands-on experience with event platforms such as Solace and Kafka.
Strong scripting skills (Powershell, Bash, or similar).
Proficiency in scripting and automation using tools such as Terraform, Ansible, or similar.
Extensive experience with the Microsoft Azure platform especially working with Azure storage, Event grid.
Experience with a sprint-based agile way of working and knowledge of tools like Jira, confluence, ServiceNow
Knowledge and experience working with performance testing methodologies and tools
Additional Information
Working with tech at H&M Group
The fashion and retail industries are going through a transformation, driven by customers' technology and sustainability expectations. At H&M Group, we want to shape the future of fashion and lifestyle by harnessing the power of smart tech and data. With our 74-year history of innovation, we understand the need to collaborate and co-create with engineers and tech specialists around the world to achieve our vision.
What we offer
You are joining a unique value-driven culture, a large tech network and community where you can be yourself. Besides the obvious perks such as staff discount card, learning communities, wellness and parental benefits, there are a lot of opportunities to experiment and grow in the direction you want. Being a major player gives us countless opportunities to make a real impact and shape the future.
H&M Group is committed to creating a diverse & inclusive environment and we are actively looking for qualified candidates irrespective of race, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religion, national origin, disability or age. Learn more about our I&D work https://youtu.be/veRbl9Cijts
