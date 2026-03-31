DevOps Engineer
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-03-31
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Huddinge
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
Avaron helps you find assignments that match your skills and ambitions. As a permanently employed consultant with us, you get competitive terms - combined with the variety and growth that a consulting career offers.
About the Assignment
You will help strengthen a telecom organization's shared platform services and DevOps capabilities. The team builds and operates the internal platforms that development teams rely on for delivery, runtime environments, and automation. Your focus will be on making these platforms scalable, secure, reliable, and sustainable while improving flow, stability, and developer experience.
You will work closely with development teams, infrastructure, security, and other platform stakeholders to turn operational and platform needs into robust technical solutions. This is a great opportunity if you enjoy platform engineering where better automation and stability directly improve how teams deliver.
Job DescriptionYou will design, build, and operate CI/CD pipelines and DevOps tooling for IT systems.
You will improve the reliability, availability, and performance of platform services and runtime environments.
You will implement and promote best practices for security, observability, and automation.
You will support development teams with self-service capabilities, tooling, and technical guidance.
You will translate platform and operational requirements into sustainable technical solutions.
You will contribute to continuous improvement of ways of working, standards, and platform architecture.
RequirementsMinimum 4 years of experience working as a DevOps Engineer, Platform Engineer, or similar role within IT.
Experience with CI/CD pipelines and automation of build, test, and deployment workflows.
Experience working with container platforms and modern runtime environments.
Experience supporting development teams with tooling, automation, and best practices.
Experience with Kubernetes and containerization.
Experience with scripting or automation languages such as Bash or Python.
Experience with Linux and system administration in Linux environments.
Used to working in agile teams and methods.
Fluent English and Swedish.
Nice to haveExperience in telecom.
Experience with Jenkins and GitHub Actions.
Experience working with Copilot or a similar LLM in development.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis - apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7489659-1922037". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Centralplan 15 (visa karta
)
111 20 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9829349