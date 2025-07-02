DevOps Engineer
Opera Sweden is looking for a DevOps Engineer with a passion for learning and technology to join our team in Gothenburg where you get to build great products together with our best engineers. Experimenting with new technology is in our DNA and our collaborative team is constantly trying to find better ways to build quality products. In the current project we have chosen to go with AWS and invested a lot in SaaS and CI/CD. You will be working in a supportive team with an agile workflow. Together with the rest of the engineering team you will be part of design reviews, sprint planning, weekly sprints and delivery. The team is currently located in Gothenburg in a cozy office in the city center.
Role & Responsibilities:
Support the engineering team when it comes to tools, CI and CD
Build monitoring and reporting for the project
Set up the framework for incident management and recovery
Cooperate with the development team to build the SDLC framework for the project
Create a release plan with the management team and developers
Maintain existing infrastructure and create new solutions
Advocate DevOps best practices in the organization
Job Requirements:
BS or MS in Computer Science or equivalent degree
At least 2 years of recent employment in a DevOps role in the enterprise environment
Solid knowledge of AWS is a must
Experience with deployment and delivery of web and generic server applications
Ability to build the infrastructure from scratch
Familiarity with mainstream CI/CD and SaaS: Docker, Jenkins, Kubernetes, Terraform
Experience with load balancing and CDN, administration of Linux systems
Fluent in English
An Ideal Candidate's Profile:
Familiar with monitoring tools such as Grafana, Loki, Prometheus
Close-to-expert knowledge of git, experience with python, shell scripting and high availability systems
Currently living in Gothenburg or willing to relocate
What's on Offer:
Flat organizational structure with short decision-making processes that boost your creativity and drive
A team of experienced and supportive individuals that fosters a friendly work atmosphere
Professional skill development
A diverse and inclusive workplace
