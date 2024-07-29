Devops Engineer
Randstad AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2024-07-29
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Randstad AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige
Job description
ZeroPoint Technologies is a cutting-edge technology company located in Gothenburg. We specialize in developing hardware IP blocks that efficiently remove unnecessary information from microchips in data centers and smart devices. Our mission is to enable our clients to maximize performance, reduce energy consumption, and break the trend of digitalization's energy consumption. At ZeroPoint Technologies, we are dedicated to pushing the boundaries of technology and making a positive impact on the world. We identify as a startup with ambitions to grow and our culture matches that with speed, creativity and entrepreneurship.
We are looking for a skilled DevOps Engineer to play a key role in our software development and deployment processes. The ideal candidate will have a strong background in DevOps practices, automation, and a proven track record of implementing and optimizing CI/CD pipelines. As our first CI/CD Specialist, you will collaborate with cross-functional teams to enhance our software delivery pipeline, improve system reliability, and drive efficiency through automation.
Responsibilities
Design, implement, and maintain robust CI/CD pipelines for various software projects.
Collaborate with development teams to integrate CI/CD best practices into the software development lifecycle.
Automate and streamline deployment processes to achieve continuous delivery goals.
Monitor and optimize system performance, reliability, and availability.
Troubleshoot and resolve issues related to CI/CD pipelines and infrastructure.
Stay current with industry trends and emerging technologies to recommend innovative solutions.
Security monitoring and network configuration and maintenance
Firewall configuration and maintenance
About ZeroPoint Technologies AB
The company was founded by Professor Per Stenström and Angelos Arelakis PhD, with the vision to deliver the most efficient memory compression available, in real-time, based on state-of-the-art research. ZeroPoint Technologies AB is a privately held Limited Company, based in Gothenburg. ZeroPoint Technologies provides ZiptilionTM, the world's only available real time memory compression IP for SoCs.
How to Apply
In this recruitment, we are collaborating with Randstad Digital. If you have any questions, please contact senior recruitment consultant Erik Perborn at Randstad Digital, erik.perborn@randstad.se
. The evaluation of the applications will be starting immediately.
For more information, have a look at Zeropoints homepage: https://www.zptcorp.com
Qualifications
You have proven experience as a DevOps Engineer with a focus on CI/CD and probably a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or related field. Since we work in an international environment with over 11 nationalities, we believe you have excellent collaboration and communication skills within the English language. You thrive in workplaces where you get to use your ability to work in a fast-paced and dynamic environment and showcase your technical skills in:
Strong proficiency in scripting languages (e.g., Python, Shell, or Ruby).
Experience with containerization and orchestration tools (e.g., Docker, Kubernetes).
Knowledge of infrastructure as code (IaC) using tools like Terraform or Ansible.
Familiarity with cloud platforms such as AWS, Azure, or GCP.
About the company
Randstad
At Randstad, we see the possible in people. With business all over Sweden and in all areas of expertise, we help people find work that feels good, where they get the opportunity to develop and realize their true potential.
With close to 600 000 employees in 38 countries, Randstad is the global leader in the HR services industry. Our mission is to become the world's most valued working life partner. By combining our passion for people with the power of today's technology, we support people and organizations in realizing their true potential. We call it Human Forward. Ersättning
Not specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Randstad AB
(org.nr 556242-1718) Arbetsplats
Randstad Jobbnummer
8816406