DevOps Engineer
2023-09-15
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.Scania is a strong, global organization that has accumulated know-how and skills within the world of transport over the last century. With our track record and our determination, we can make a difference in the future of transport.
At Scania, we have a strong culture of developing and launching innovations that actually work at scale, in order to drive real change.
We are looking for a skilled DevOps engineer to be part of one of the most interesting and challenging projects you will come across! In this very intense and interesting development phase, our goal is to expand the team and create the driver's new digital workplace, such as digital dashboard displays and infotainment systems.
Being part of the DevOps team, the heartbeat of the project, presents an opportunity for you to have a key role in the project and face daily challenges. You will have the opportunity to influence our way of working by coming up with creative solutions.
Your future job
You will be part of the DevOps team with creative colleagues and will work in close cooperation with all teams in the project that are located both in Sweden and abroad with multiple nationalities and locations.
Examples of tasks:
• Creating and updating pipelines using Jenkins and Groovy.
• Using Amazon Web Services (AWS) services like S3 for object storage, EC2 for virtual server instances, and VPC for networking and security.
• Define branching strategy and merging approach in an efficient way.
• Building artifacts that will be used by several teams within Scania and our business group TRATON.
Your Profile
As a person, you have good communication skills, are cooperative, and take responsibility for having a good development environment for our project. You are at your best with a high workload and use your strong problem-solving skills and creativity.
You have experience working as DevOps in larger projects and experience in the automotive industry. You have good knowledge of AWS, GIT, Jenkins, Docker, JIRA, programming, and various data formats (XML, JSON, YAML). Knowledge of the QNX operating system is very beneficial.
You have a B.Sc or M.Sc degree in Software Engineering, Computer Science, Computer Engineering, or similar along with relevant work experience.
Application
If you feel you have the skills and desire to take on this interesting role, don 't hesitate to apply! Please apply by submitting your CV and relevant certificates by 2023-10-04. If you have some code samples from GitLab, GitHub, or other shared projects that is a big plus in the application process. You don't have to send a cover letter, just upload your CV twice. Screening and interviews will be done continuously.
A background check might be conducted for this position.
We are looking forward to your application!
