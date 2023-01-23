DevOps Engineer
2023-01-23
Take your next career step at ABB with a global team that is energizing the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future.
At ABB, we have the clear goal of driving diversity and inclusion across all dimensions: gender, LGBTQ+, abilities, ethnicity and generations. Together, we are embarking on a journey where each and every one of us, individually and collectively, welcomes and celebrates individual differences.
Do you want to be involved in driving the digital transformation of Swedish industry and infrastructure and realize industry 4.0? Together with our customers and partners, ABB drives the digital development and through our offer ABB AbilityTM, which combines new technology and new tools such as the Internet of Things, Cloud Computing and Machine Learning, together with our extensive domain knowledge, we build the digital solutions of the future. We are now looking for a DevOps Engineer for ABB Mining Solutions, to continue the development together with our customers and take the lead in the Swedish market. Location is in Umeå. If you want to help create a sustainable society with the help of the latest technology, you may be the one we are looking for.
As a DevOps Engineer at ABB, you will be part of Mining Solutions, which helps our customers in their digital transformation, from conceptualization to execution and delivery of digital services and solutions. You will be an important part in the development of new services and products, and together with the team ensure that the right resources work together to make the entire competence and domain knowledge of ABB and its partners available to our customers.
Your responsibilities
Develop, implement and maintain digital solutions in our Edgenius and 800xA platforms.
Be part of and contribute to a distributed cross-functional team.
Development of digital solutions in dialogue with Solutions Architect.
Continuous improvements of systems using CI/CD pipeline.
Proactively find and suggest technical solutions for improvements in project delivery and customer experience.
Your background
We are looking for you with a technical university education preferably with a few years of experience working in agile development and delivery projects. Relevant industry experience of work within IT and OT architecture is advantageous.
It is also important that you enjoy and have the ability to work together with other people in your team.
You are communicative with the ability to both see the big picture and understand details and also be able to describe your solutions in an easy-to-understand way, at a high level and at a detailed level.
It is advantageous if you have skills and experience in some of the following areas: Azure DevOps, CloudOps (managing Dockers / Kubernetes), REST API, C#, Python, SQL Server, Data visualization (Grafana / Power BI), Angular / React / Vue / Javascript, Git.
As a person, you are open and social and have a natural ability to build good relationships.
You have a large dose of your own drive and a good sense of order.
You are fluent in English and Swedish in speech and writing.
You will get to work with a range of interesting clients and projects all over Sweden, which means some travelling.
More about us
Contact one of us for more information or submit your application directly. Recruiting manager Marcus Willman +4690-17 68 63, will be happy to answer your questions. Union contact persons - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Blomqvist, +4621-34 21 48, Unionen: Joakim Broström, +4684-77 91 39, Ledarna: Leif Öhrberg, +4621-34 23 25. Other questions should be directed to Talent Partner Sara Vestin, +4690-17 68 00.
We only process applications that contain all documents: personal letter, CV, grades from college or university or your most recently completed education and degree certificate for completed education. In your application, we want you to justify why you are suitable for this position. We manage the recruitment process on an ongoing basis, which means that we can make selections and interviews before the application deadline is set. Therefore, apply as soon as possible.
Welcome with your application!
We look forward to receiving your application (documents submitted in English are appreciated). If you want to discover more about ABB, take another look at our website www.abb.com. Så ansöker du
