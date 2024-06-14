DevOps Engineer - Malmö or Lisbon
2024-06-14
Are you a talented and experienced DevOps Engineer looking for a new and exciting opportunity? Look no further! Our innovative company is currently seeking a skilled individual to join our dynamic team. If you have a deep understanding of system maintenance, setup, backup, and configuration, as well as a passion for optimizing infrastructure and streamlining operations, we want to hear from you.
Here's what we're looking for:
Manage system maintenance, setup, backup, and configuration for Ubuntu, Postfix, and Maria DB.
Develop and maintain efficient and scalable infrastructure solutions.
Implement and manage firewalls, SMTP, TCP/IP, DNS, and hosting configurations.
Development and troubleshooting within PHP, Laravel and Python.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure seamless integration and deployment of applications.
Continuously monitor system performance, troubleshoot issues, and provide timely resolutions.
Stay up-to-date with emerging technologies and industry trends to drive innovation and efficiency.
Proven experience in system maintenance, setup, backup, and configuration for Ubuntu, Postfix, and Maria DB.
Strong understanding of firewalls, SMTP, TCP/IP, DNS, and hosting.
Proficiency in scripting and automation tools for infrastructure management.
Solid knowledge of version control systems and CI/CD pipelines.
Familiarity with containerization technologies such as Docker and orchestration tools like Kubernetes.
Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail.
Effective communication and collaboration abilities.
While not required, familiarity with Microsoft Exchange Online would be a plus.
In return, we offer:
The chance to work on a platform that's making a real difference in the world
A close-knit team of founders who are passionate about what they do
Opportunities to develop your skills and take on new challenges
The freedom to influence everything from our working methods to the end result
The possibility to work from our offices in Malmö and Lisbon.
At Nimblr, we believe in taking care of our team. That's why we offer not just a competitive salary, but over 40 different perks to help you thrive both in and out of the workplace. The benefits cover everything from flexible working hours and regular team events to option agreement, which gives you the opportunity to invest in our company and share in our success.
