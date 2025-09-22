Development Manager Harvesting, Stora Enso Forest
2025-09-22
Are you ready to take the next step in your career and contribute to shaping our new Operations development team, with responsibility for harvesting development? We are looking for someone who is passionate about forestry, business, results, and innovation! If you find this exciting - this could be the opportunity you 've been waiting for!
The forest, business and people grow with us.
As Development manager for harvesting, you will play a key role in developing the logging operation in Sweden, Finland and the Baltic countries. You will lead a team of five harvesting development specialists, with a strong focus on increasing our harvesting performance across multiple dimensions.
You will initiate, lead and deliver various innovative and development projects, often in collaboration with a network of internal and external stakeholders. Additionally, you will also represent Stora Enso in a range of internal and external forums and committees.
Your tasks and responsibilities will include:
Managing the team of harvesting development specialists in Sweden and Finland, with full formal personnel responsibility, including performance management, development and day-to-day leadership
Collaborating closely with the harvesting and sourcing organization, identifying opportunities for growth and operational improvement
Work alongside the harvesting team to enhance efficiency and implement technological advancements
Promoting environmental initiatives while driving improvements in overall performance
Taking responsibility for developing the competence and skills of machine operators
Using fact-based evaluations to support continuous improvement and development
This role gives you the chance to influence and drive our development work within harvesting. You will be a key resource in our team, with the flexibility to shape the role according to your vision, within defined frameworks.
You will report to the Director of Operations Development and work closely with the harvesting teams in Sweden and Finland. The position can be based at any of our offices in Sweden or Finland, and the role involves travel across both countries.
Who are we looking for
We are seeking someone with proven experience in driving change, leading projects, and using a fact-based approach to deliver efficient and sustainable solutions. As a confident, results-driven leader with strong communication and collaboration skills, you thrive on engaging people and building strong relationships. Your commitment to and expertise in harvesting operations makes you a key contributor to our business.
Skills we expect you to have:
University degree in Forestry
Several years of leadership experience with proven success in change management
Good understanding of the harvesting process.
Strong ability to plan and execute work independently
Analytical mindset with the ability to see the big picture
An inspiring communication style that engages and motivates
Language skills, Swedish or Finnish and English, spoken and written fluently.
Driving license for car.
What we offer
By joining us, you will be part of our diverse working culture supporting you to explore new perspectives and develop professionally. You will contribute towards a more sustainable world, as we believe that anything made from fossil-based materials today can be made from a tree tomorrow. To keep you going safely, we support your physical and mental wellbeing.
How can you apply to this role?
You can only submit your application to us by using our recruitment tool. As we are assessing our candidates on an ongoing basis, we hope to hear from you as soon as possible but at the latest by October 13th.
Depending on the role, we might invite you to a video interview and/or aptitude tests. Also, our recruitment process could include pre-employment actions such as background, reference, and health checks as well as a drug test.
If you have any questions about the role, please don 't hesitate to contact contact Director of Operations Development Mattias Bränngård at +46 72 723 57 11 or by email: mattias.branngard@storaenso.com
For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact Talent Acquisition Partner Linda Andersson at +46 73 845 41 49 or by email: linda.andersson@storaenso.com
Welcome to work in the renewable materials company!
The forest is at the heart of Stora Enso, and we believe that everything made from fossil-based materials today can be made from a tree tomorrow. We are the leading provider of renewable products in packaging, biomaterials, and wooden construction, and are one of the largest private forest owners in the world. Stora Enso had approximately 19,000 employees at the end of 2024. The Group sales in 2024 were EUR 9 billion, with an adjusted EBIT of EUR 598 million.
We believe diversity strengthens our competitiveness and contributes to better decision-making. Diverse working teams help us to explore different perspectives and challenge our way of thinking. We work actively to increase diversity in the workplace and welcome applicants from diverse backgrounds. Stora Enso is an equal opportunity employer and follows non-discriminatory practices.
#LI-SEFOREST Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Stora Enso Skog AB
(org.nr 556009-5589)
745 33 ENKÖPING Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Jobbnummer
9521125