Development Engineer Test and Simulation
Scania CV AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Södertälje Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Södertälje
2024-09-06
Scania is one of the world's leading manufacturers of trucks, buses and industrial motors and is a dynamic and safe employer. Become a part of it!
About us
The ERTRD Group, responsible for durability testing of chassis components and cabs, currently consists of 16 individuals, including both mechanics and engineers. They collaborate to achieve the group's goals and support each other.
We are currently seeking a test engineer for the group, someone with an interest in vehicles, durability, and vibration issues. This engineer will be involved in exciting projects related to electrification and the development of a new cab program that we are facing in the coming years.
Your responsibilities
Collaborate with internal customers to plan test assignments.
Execute tests alongside our mechanics, both in rigs and vehicles.
Analyse test results and contribute to improved design solutions, adding value for our customers.
Your profile
You'll actively contribute to developing the group's methods and processes, continuously striving for improvement. If you enjoy taking ownership of tasks, solving problems, and working in a supportive team, we believe you'll thrive with us.
We also think you have:
A degree in Mechanical Engineering, Engineering Physics, or a related field, or you have equivalent experience.
Previous experience in testing, design, or calculation is desirable.
Knowledge of durability is a strong asset.
You have good knowledge of the Swedish language or if not you are willing to learn within your first year at Scania, since it is important to speak Swedish with some of our stakeholders.
As for your personality, you are analytical, outgoing, adept at building networks.
We offer
We offer you a strong product knowledge base, which will enable you to conduct valuable tests for our internal customers.
You'll also build a broad network within R&D, including connections with design, calculation, and other testing groups.
Additionally, you'll gain insights into how our components and subsystems perform in customer operations.
For Scania the professional development of our employees is a priority, so education via internal and external courses is encouraged and supported. In addition to career and development opportunities, we can offer you other benefits such as free training at Scania's health center Gröndal or a wellness allowance. You will also be offered performance bonuses, an occupational pension, flexible working hours, the opportunity to lease a car through the company and much more. If you live in Stockholm, we also offer a direct bus service between Stockholm and Södertälje with Scania Jobexpress.
Your application should include a CV and relevant education certificates, please answer the questions stated when you sumit your application. Apply as soon as possible but no later than 2024-09-20. Ongoing selection and competency-based interviews will take place during the application period, therefore the position may be filled before the end of the application period.
We use logic and personality tests in our selection process and a background check may will be conducted for this position.
If you have any questions or want to know more, please contact:
Niklas Karlsson, senior engineer, niklas.karlsson@scania.com
or Mikaela Johansson, group manager, mikaela.johansson@scania.com
