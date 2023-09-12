Development Engineer | Safety Controls
The opportunity
We are currently looking for our next Development Engineer within our System Controls team. Someone with a passion for electric mobility, an interest in technology, and a desire to create the change we know is needed.
Your experience in designing and testing system safety specific software functions would be invaluable to us both in concept work and when working with current designs for increased customer satisfaction.
This position is based at our HQ in Gothenburg, Sweden. We believe in a hybrid model when it comes to remote and onsite work, knowing that both in-person collaboration and individual time to focus are needed. What matters most is that people get the time, and support, to do what needs to be done. And to enjoy doing it, of course.
The responsibilities
Our System Controls team is a part of the Polestar Software department. You will be a part of a small but experienced team that designs, develops and tunes the complete chain of embedded software from the driver's inputs to final motor and brake torques and more besides.
We have complete responsibility for the software development within our area and thus must ensure that our solutions meet all expectations, both in terms of nominal performance, availability and safety. Your part in the team would be to engage in our activities from a functional safety perspective. See below for a more thorough breakdown of the various tasks and areas you'll be responsible for:
• Maintain, tune, test and validate existing safety monitors in our upcoming vehicle models
• As part of a larger cross functional team, design new monitoring concepts as the hardware used in our products evolve
• Implement new monitoring functions using model-based design
• Participate in the cross functional system work
The ideal candidate
In order to succeed in this role, and at Polestar in general, there are a few characteristics you'll need to have. Tenacity. Flexibility. Curiosity. The ability to take the initiative, to meet deadlines and requirements, and to abandon ideas when they're not feasible. You have a positive and innovative mindset and you're not afraid to try new approaches and out of the box methods. You are enthusiastic, motivated, well-organized, and driven. You are a team player with excellent communication skills.
In addition, you'll need the following qualifications:
• M.Sc. degree within electrical or automotive engineering, physics or a similar area
• Previous experience with safety-critical embedded systems
• Previous experience of in-vehicle software testing and tuning
• Good knowledge of the processes and concepts used in functional safety standards such as ISO 26262 or IEC 61508
• Previous knowledge of diagnostic development
• Previous experience with Matlab/Simulink
• Drivers license B
Polestar is an international company, with various backgrounds represented. English, therefore, is the language of written and spoken communication. And though we have a global presence, we maintain the growth-mindset. Change happens often at Polestar. But so does progress. Expect an accelerating, exciting environment.
The process
If the above matches your ambitions, be sure to apply. Our selection process is ongoing, and the job advert will remain open until it's filled.
