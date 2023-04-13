Development engineer for autonomous vehicles to UniqueSec
Are you looking for a new challenge in being a part of software development in an international environment within the automotive industry? Do you want to develop high-end technologies for testing and verification of radars for self-driving cars? This is an unique chance to work in a multi-disciplinary start-up developing products that is going to address the demand for validation of safety and reliability of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving. Do you also have the courage to try new paths? Then you might be the person we are looking for! Welcome with your application!
OM TJÄNSTEN
UniqueSec is an innovative company that develops advanced algorithms in commercial signal and radar solutions in various applications, primarily in automotive and work with giant automotive tier-1s and OEMs to bring the safety of vehicles to a new level. The company is a Gothenburg-based startup company and is unique in its technical niche. UniqueSec currently consists of four experienced and competent engineers with a great entrepreneurial spirit.
This role will benefit your technical competence at the same time as you get to be highly involved in an innovative company that works towards major players in the Automotive industry. You will be a key player where your efforts will be directly decisive for the company's journey forward. You will initially receive a lot of support from your colleagues in order to grow in roles and work more independently. Kasra, who is the CEO of the company, advocates teamwork, transparency and a pleasant work environment.
UniqueSec offers you:
• Being a part of a dynamic and innovative startup with a revolutionary product for testing of automotive radars
• Working with the development, efficency and quality on giant automotive tier-1s and OEMs to bring the safety of vehicles to a new level
• Being aligned with an international team practicing collegial spirit and teamwork as well as working agile and being a part of the whole process from A-Z
• Challenging tasks and development opportunities in an international company through internal trainings and education alongside mentorship to provide the best conditions for your career within the company
• Work on current topics such as autonomous driving, electrified mobility and high-end technologies for testing and verification of radars for self-driving cars
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
As the Development Engineer you will be part of the design and development team that develop and produce products to its customers within the automotive industry - both here in Gothenburg but also worldwide. Mainly you will work with design in LabView and LabView FPGA programming but also with Mathlab algorithm. Since the position also includes hardware development it is of great value to have the understanding_of hardware such as processing system, advanced processing computer, analysis system and being able to work with instruments, to mention a few.
You will be part of weekly meetings with the team and your responsibilites willl consist of a various of tasks - no day is the same. As its core you will work with development and testing in close collaboration with your team and join a culture of feedback for constant improvement both professional and personal. The lab is connected to the office and all the equipment will be avavible to develop coding and run it in the systems.
For now, the focus is internal development which can in the future also consist of interactions with the customers, doing demos and installations but for now it is mainly internal development such as;
• Hardware and software development
• Signal processing algorithm design and implementation
• Interfacing to automotive sensors
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
This position requires you to have strong problem-solving skills and the ability to work independently alongside excellent communication, teamworking and presentation skills. As a person you are structured and accurate and you are naturally curious and strive to develop both you and the ways of working. Furthermore you have great interpersonal skills and likes to both give and recieve feedback for constant development.
Main requirements
• Degree in electrical or computer engineering or related areas
• Minimum of two years of relevant experience
• Experience in LabView implementation
• Experience of working with measurement instruments (e.g spectrum analyzer, VNA)
• Algorithm design experience
• MATLAB programming skills
• Basic knowledge of radar and its signal processing
• Strong background in digital signal processing
• Fluency in written and spoken English
• Swedish/European permanent residency or citizenship
The following expertise and experience is a plus
• LabView and/or LabView FPGA programming
• Real-time systems design knowledge
• Knowledge and experience of operating automotive radars
• Knowledge about automotive communication protocols such as CAN, FlexRay, Ethernet, etc.
Additional information
• Start: Soon as possible
• Work extent: Full Time - Recruitment
• Location: Avenyn (Convendum), Gothenburg
Read more about this exciting company called UniqueSec here! Ersättning
