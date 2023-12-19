Development Engineer Design
2023-12-19
Scania CV AB
Development Engineer - LV Power Distribution
Scania is undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a provider of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
Our team within R&D Area E/E, Software & Autonomous and the Onboard Platform domain, is responsible for the low voltage (LV) power supply of our electrical architecture and provides domain expertise within LV Energy Storage, LV Power Electronics and LV Power Distribution.
We have embarked on the agile way of working and are divided into three global teams; Power Supply System & Architecture, Embedded Systems & Functions and Power Distribution Components.
Your Task
Within the domain of 24V Power Supply and the team Power Distribution Components, you are expected to support the entire R&D by planning, developing and maintaining our power distribution resources like PDU's/CEU's and their fuse and relay positions and grounding points. You also ensure that our processes and methods are developed and followed correctly. You will be working cross-functional and cross-organizational, involved in all project phases from early concept development and onwards.
Your Profile
Atleast 1-2 years of previous Scania PDP experience, Catia/Enovia, CAD and/or cable harness design will be an asset in this role. As a person, You value collaborations and have strong interpersonal and communication skills. You also have good skills in presenting your work result to stakeholders and documenting technical instructions and guidelines.
Since you will be working in a global environment you express yourself fluently in English, both in speech and writing.
Scania Offers
At Scania, we want you to succeed and develop, and together we contribute to a sustainable future. Working at Scania you are offered benefits such as a mutual performance bonus, occupational pension, distance working in Sweden, flexible working hours, and much more. If you live in Stockholm, we offer our direct bus service between Stockholm City - Liljeholmen - Södertälje, the Scania Job Express. Work is becoming something we do, more than something we go to, read about Work/Life balance at Scania.
Further information
For additional information about the position please contact Patrik Willingstam (EEPVP) at patrik.willingstam@scania.com
Is it you we are looking for? Submit your application today!
Your application should include a CV, personal letter, and any certificates copies. Please apply as soon as possible but no later than 2024-01-02.
We use logic and personality tests in our selection process and a background check may be conducted for this position.
Welcome to apply!
