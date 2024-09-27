Development Engineer Design - Steering & Suspension Bus
2024-09-27
Scania is transforming from being a supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to a provider of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
We are constantly facing new challenges while driving the shift toward sustainable transport systems, creating a world of mobility that is better for business, society, and the environment.
At Scania Bus Development, we are searching for new colleagues to join our group responsible for "Steering and Suspension" in bus chassis. Our area of development is highly property-driven, requiring high technical know-how.
The team
At Scania, we work hard to create a healthy workplace with diversity, inclusion, and equality. We strive to be a mixed group where experience meets new ideas. You will join a multi-cultural, welcoming team where you and your colleagues collaborate and support each other to find the best overall solutions.
The job
As a part of our cross-functional team, you will drive the bus steering and suspension into the future for upcoming bus generations. This role demands curiosity to develop both yourself and our systems, ensuring Scania remains the best choice for the future.
Working as a development engineer in steering and suspension will provide you with a broad understanding of vehicle dynamics and a great opportunity to grow as a mechanical engineer. You will work closely with other groups within the section responsible for vehicle testing, strength calculations, and dynamic simulations to secure the whole vehicle's dynamic properties.
Your profile
You are a driven engineer with a university degree in mechanical engineering and a strong interest in technology, mechanics, and design. Preferably, you have a few years of experience in product development and Catia v5. An interest or previous knowledge in vehicle dynamics, steering, and/or suspension is an advantage.
As we work closely with colleagues, customers, and suppliers worldwide, you need to master English well, both in writing and orally. You naturally communicate with people from different cultures and environments.
This role requires mechanical know-how, innovative skills, independent work, great planning with a high work pace, and an eye for detail. You will have the support of a great team.
Information and application
For questions, please contact the head of KNRHS, Emma Sjöblom, at emma.sjoblom@scania.com
.
Your application should include a CV, cover letter, and relevant certificates.
The last day of application is the 13th of October.
A background check might be conducted for this position.
The last day of application is the 13th of October.
This is a full-time job.
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE
8925826