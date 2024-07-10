Development Engineer
2024-07-10
Alfa Laval Business Unit Brazed & Fusion Bonded Heat Exchangers is looking for a Development Engineer
At Alfa Laval, where 140 years of rich history meets a dynamic start-up culture, we're renowned for our leading-edge technology to enable energy efficiency, clean energy, and water solutions. Our journey of innovation is far from over, and we invite you to join us in shaping a brighter future. We value collaboration, inclusion, and a learning mindset as we are paving the way towards net zero, making this vacancy the perfect opportunity to grow and thrive in your purposeful career.
About the job
We offer an interesting job opportunity within Business Unit Brazed & Fusion Bonded Heat Exchangers for you who enjoy working with new products in a global market. You will be based in Lund, Sweden, and report to the R&D Thermal and Plate Design Manager in Lund.
As Development Engineer, you will work with development of heat exchanger components, technology, and new brazed heat exchanger products.
You will work mainly in project form in very close cooperation with thermal and mechanical specialists, laboratory and workshop technicians, process development engineers and colleagues from our manufacturing organization. You will have international contacts with colleagues in Sweden, Italy, and China.
Key tasks:
* Participate in development projects as part of a cross-functional project team where the detailed product design will be your main responsibility area.
* CAD modelling in Creo, Drawings creation, Forming simulations with LS-Dyna.
* Design investigations, analysis, problem solving, test specification, system updates and report writing.
* Innovation, evaluation of new ideas and concepts
* You hold a master's degree in mechanical engineering or similar.
* You have at least a few years of experience working with development of new products.
* You have good knowledge in using 3D-CAD and preferably also experience in FE-analysis.
* You are creative and innovative with strong analytical skills, and you have a general interest in innovation, product design and development and CAE tools.
* Since you will work with colleagues and customers in an international environment, you should be fluent in written and spoken English.
We are looking forward to hearing from you soon so send your application without delay, and no later than September 1st, 2024. Please note, applications sent directly via email will be disregarded without notice.
We care about diversity, inclusion, and equity in our recruitment processes. We also believe behavioral traits can provide important insights into a candidate's fit to a role. To help us achieve this we apply Pymetrics assessments, and upon application you may be invited to play the assessment games.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-20
